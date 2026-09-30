Photos: Hannah Cohen Releases Robert Lester Folsom Cover From MUSIC AND DREAMS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

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Hannah Cohen released her take on legendary Georgia singer-songwriter Robert Lester Folsom's 'Music and Dreams.' The track is part of the newly announced New Music and Dreams: 50th Anniversary Edition, a re-release of his debut record Music and Dreams (1976). The album also features the Beach House cover 'April Suzanne' which is out now. Music And Dreams: 50th Anniversary Edition is out 10/16 via Anthology.

Cohen says of Folsom, 'I remember the first time I heard 'My Stove's on Fire'--it was the deep belly of winter in upstate New York when the sun drops behind the mountain and it seems like the day has no end and no amount of wood in the stove can warm your bones. Lester's music brought so much light and mischief into my living room. My ears perked up immediately at the sweetness of his songwriting. When I met Lester last year at Newport Folk Fest I of course couldn't keep my cool and had to tell him how much I loved his music and how it had helped me through a long winter.'

Folsom says of Cohen, 'In Summer 2025 I played at the Newport Folk Festival, and Hannah Cohen's trailer was next to ours. She was so friendly and open right off the bat. A real sweet spirit. We talked and talked and got along from our very first meeting. Her personality and music is so light and inspirational. Hannah's the kind of person that I feel like I could invite over for a plain old bologna sandwich, and she wouldn't bat an eye.

'I'm so glad Hannah and I became friends, and I can't wait for you to hear her cover of my song 'Music and Dreams.''

Hannah Cohen released her critically acclaimed album Earthstar Mountain via Congrats Records / Bella Union in 2025, an album Rolling Stone called 'one of the best indie releases of the year.' It was named one of the best albums of the year by Consequence, No Depression, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, and more. She has built off the momentum of the release and gone on to tour with Alabama Shakes, Caamp, and played festivals all over the world including Newport Folk Festival, BottleRock Festival, Wilco's Solid Sound Festival and more. Earlier this year, she released the single 'Golden Chain,' her first new music since Earthstar Mountain. Watch the video here.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

12/11 - Austin, TX - Holiday Hootenanny

12/12 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

Photo Credit: Jen Steele | download high-res













Photo Credit: Jen Steele | download high-res

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