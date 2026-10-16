Photos: Gucci Chain Letter Releases Debut EP on Eco Mix Vinyl

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Canada's Gucci Chain Letter celebrate the vinyl release of their debut EP, available today, October 16, 2026, on 12' Eco Mix color vinyl. The three-song release is available through High End Denim Records in Canada and Coffin Curse Records in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Each Eco Mix record features a unique color splatter blend, meaning no two copies are the same. The EP's three tracks—'Every Word I Never Said,' 'Winfield' and 'Sorry Doesn't Cut It'—appear on both sides of the record.

Formed by longtime members of the Vancouver and Edmonton punk and hardcore communities, Gucci Chain Letter bring together experience spanning Daggermouth, Youth Decay, This Is A Standoff, Drive By Punch and Counterfeit Jeans. Their approach centers on driving, melodic songs without being confined to a single genre, offering an introduction for fans of Title Fight, Basement and Turnstile.

The EP was recorded and mixed by Cody Blakely and Robbie Townsend at Dart Studios and mastered by Stuart McKillop at Rain City Recorders. Artwork was created by Stuart McKillop and Tyler Bedford.

The vinyl can be ordered in Canada at highenddenimrecords.com and in the U.S. and elsewhere at coffincurserecords.com.

Track Listing

Side A

1. Every Word I Never Said

2. Winfield

3. Sorry Doesn't Cut It

Side B

1. Every Word I Never Said

2. Winfield

3. Sorry Doesn't Cut It













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