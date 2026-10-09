QUEEN OF JEANS Releases HARD/SWEET Album
The Philadelphia indie rock band explores themes of tenderness and resistance on its latest LP.
Philadelphia band QUEEN OF JEANS has released its new album, HARD/SWEET, a record about how tenderness can be an act of resistance in a world that rewards cynicism and rage.
The album is out now on Memory Music, the label founded by Grammy Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight). Its title is taken from a lyric in the album's closing track ('I could be hard or I could be sweet, just tell me the version you're needing of me'), which works as a theme for the record as a whole.
Throughout, Queen of Jeans balance the tension between self-protection and kindness. 'We all have the ability to be hard or put up a wall,' the band explains. 'But we also share the vulnerability of waiting for someone to truly know us and break through.'
The album was produced by the band and Justin Bartlett, mixed by Yip and Bartlett, and mastered by Yip. It's the band's fourth LP. Since forming in 2017, Queen of Jeans' sound has always been soft around the edges but explores feelings that are anything but. Over the years, they've refined a Signature Sound built around dreamy guitars, adventurous instrumentation, crushing lyricism, and one of the most underrated voices in modern indie rock.
With vocalist Miri Devora, guitarist Mattie Glass and bassist Andrew Nitz, Queen of Jeans are effortlessly timeless but still of-the-times, and continue to be one of indie's most consistently compelling bands.
The band is celebrating the release with an album release show in Philadelphia tonight, followed by December headline shows in Boston and Brooklyn.
Tracklist
Still Learning
Bucks County
Love Like Mine
Go, Be, Now
Sweet Devotion
Nothin'
Rush
Common Condition
Wait & See
HARD sweet
Photo Credit: Adam Barabas
Photo Credit: Adam Barabas
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