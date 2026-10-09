QUEEN OF JEANS Releases HARD/SWEET Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Philadelphia band QUEEN OF JEANS has released its new album, HARD/SWEET, a record about how tenderness can be an act of resistance in a world that rewards cynicism and rage.

The album is out now on Memory Music, the label founded by Grammy Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight). Its title is taken from a lyric in the album's closing track ('I could be hard or I could be sweet, just tell me the version you're needing of me'), which works as a theme for the record as a whole.

Throughout, Queen of Jeans balance the tension between self-protection and kindness. 'We all have the ability to be hard or put up a wall,' the band explains. 'But we also share the vulnerability of waiting for someone to truly know us and break through.'

The album was produced by the band and Justin Bartlett, mixed by Yip and Bartlett, and mastered by Yip. It's the band's fourth LP. Since forming in 2017, Queen of Jeans' sound has always been soft around the edges but explores feelings that are anything but. Over the years, they've refined a Signature Sound built around dreamy guitars, adventurous instrumentation, crushing lyricism, and one of the most underrated voices in modern indie rock.

With vocalist Miri Devora, guitarist Mattie Glass and bassist Andrew Nitz, Queen of Jeans are effortlessly timeless but still of-the-times, and continue to be one of indie's most consistently compelling bands.

The band is celebrating the release with an album release show in Philadelphia tonight, followed by December headline shows in Boston and Brooklyn.

Tracklist

Still Learning

Bucks County

Love Like Mine

Go, Be, Now

Sweet Devotion

Nothin'

Rush

Common Condition

Wait & See

HARD sweet

Photo Credit: Adam Barabas



Photo Credit: Adam Barabas

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 13 Hrs 42 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me