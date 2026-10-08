Photos: TURNSTILE to Headline Free Show at Washington Monument
The band will wrap their NEVER ENOUGH TOUR PT. 2 with a hometown performance benefiting humanitarian relief organizations.
TURNSTILE has announced TURNSTILE AT THE WASHINGTON MONUMENT, a free show in Washington, D.C. set for 3pm on Saturday, October 24th. The announcement comes on the heels of the band's Saturday Night Live debut this past weekend. The show will be hosted with Human Concern International, raising funds to benefit the organization's humanitarian efforts in Palestine, Sudan and Lebanon.
Speaking about the event, Hassan Wadi, Global Director of Human Concern International, shared, 'As a Gazan, I cannot be prouder of the Turnstile team and community for coming together to support the people of Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan. Three regions who have suffered so much. With your support we aim to provide food, water, medical care and shelter to families in need in all three regions. Thank you all for your support, we are honored to collect and deliver these donations.'
TURNSTILE at the Washington Monument will wrap up the band's headline NEVER ENOUGH TOUR Pt. 2 and acts as a hometown show for the band, bookending the NEVER ENOUGH touring cycle that launched with the band's free show in Baltimore in May, 2025.
TURNSTILE recently released NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS, which features reimagined versions of the songs from their Grammy Award-winning album NEVER ENOUGH with contributions from Elton John, Slayyyter, Dying Fetus, Porches, Hayley Williams, A. G. Cook, Floating Points, Rod Lee, Kettama, Mustafa, Julien Baker, Panda Bear, Brandon Woody, Four Tet, Dan Deacon, Blood Orange, Chanel Beads, Faye Webster, Angel Du$t, Shabaka, Oklou, Nourished By Time, and Alex G.
Across the NEVER ENOUGH TOUR PT. 2, TURNSTILE has been bringing bespoke, curated lineups to each city that include acts like Clipse, Ceremony, Thundercat, Slayyyter, Hatebreed, Vince Staples, Die Spitz, Pennywise, Cold World, Texas Is The Reason, Dinosaur Jr. and many more. Across the tour, TURNSTILE has partnered with local nonprofit organizations that provide direct aid to the communities they serve. For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.
Last year, TURNSTILE released their celebrated album NEVER ENOUGH. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound and is a transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. NEVER ENOUGH also earned the band their first two Grammy awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance for album track 'BIRDS.' Alongside the album, TURNSTILE released the companion film TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH, which was directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory and saw a theatrical release around the globe.
Since the album's release, TURNSTILE has brought the NEVER ENOUGH live show around the globe, with festival performances to huge crowds at Coachella, Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, All Points East and more with performances Austin City Limits' second weekend, FORM, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and more on the horizon.
Tracklist - NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS
1. NEVER ENOUGH: PORCHES VERSION
2. BIRDS: SLAYYYTER VERSION
3. SOLE: FLOATING POINTS VERSION
4. LIGHT DESIGN: BLOOD ORANGE VERSION
5. DREAMING: DAN DEACON VERSION
6. I CARE: FAYE WEBSTER VERSION
7. SUNSHOWER: ANGEL DU$T VERSION
8. DULL: CHANEL BEADS VERSION
9. LOOK OUT FOR ME: FOUR TET VERSION
10. DREAMING: BRANDON WOODY VERSION
11. SEEIN' STARS: Elton John VERSION
12. MAGIC MAN: PANDA BEAR VERSION
13. BIRDS: DYING FETUS VERSION
14. DULL: A. G. COOK VERSION
15. CEILING: Hayley Williams VERSION
16. SLOWDIVE: SHABAKA VERSION
17. SUNSHOWER: NOURISHED BY TIME VERSION
18. LIGHT DESIGN: OKLOU VERSION
19. LOOK OUT FOR ME: KETTAMA VERSION
20. NEVER ENOUGH: ROD LEE VERSION
21. MAGIC MAN: ALEX G VERSION
22. TIME IS HAPPENING: MUSTAFA & JULIEN BAKER VERSION
NEVER ENOUGH TOUR PT. 2
10/14 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fairgrounds (with Pennywise and Die Spitz)
10/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park (with Vince Staples, Trash Talk, and Febuary)
10/18 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds (with Boy Harsher and Terror)
10/24 - Washington, DC @ The Washington Monument
Festival Dates
10/09 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11 - Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Arcosanti
11/14 - 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
Photo Credit: Trevor Roberts
Photo Credit: Trevor Roberts
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