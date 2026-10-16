Photos: Gibson Garage Nashville to Host CEREMONY FEST and Don Felder Q&A

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The Gibson Garage Nashville, located at 209 10th Avenue South, will host a lineup of in-store performances and events throughout October, including Ceremony Fest in the Garage's parking lot and an artist Q&A and meet and greet with guitarist Don Felder.

For more than a century, Gibson has shaped the sound of generations and genres, becoming one of the world's most celebrated and influential music brands. Located at 209 10th Avenue South in the heart of Music City, the Gibson Garage Nashville is Gibson's global flagship store and an immersive destination for music fans. Guests can explore iconic guitars, enjoy hands-on experiences, and see music legends and emerging Gibson artists perform on its state-of-the-art stage. Each month, the Gibson Garage hosts a dynamic lineup of free events open to the public, offering fans the opportunity to discover new music and experience their favorite artists up close.

October 17 – Ceremony Fest Nashville (Garage Parking Lot), 3:00 - 10:00 PM

Ceremony Music Festival returns to Nashville on Saturday, October 17 for a one-day, four-stage celebration of alternative music and culture at Cannery Hall and the adjacent outdoor festival grounds next to Gibson Garage Nashville, a proud sponsor of the event. Building on two years of growth that have attracted fans from 38 states and multiple countries, Ceremony Fest expands in 2026 into a fully integrated indoor-outdoor experience featuring Sleep Theory, Holding Absence, Arm's Length, Jack Kays, Nevertel, Holywatr, Taylor Acorn, Beauty School Dropout, sace6, Ally Nicholas, Belmont, Bitter Breath, Bloom, Doom Mutual, In Her Own Words, Ivri, John Harvie, Ocean Sleeper, Public Works, Royale Lynn, Second Harbour, Showing Teeth, Silly Goose and TRSH.

For tickets and more information about Ceremony Fest, go to: ceremonyfest.com.

October 23 – Live From the Gibson Garage – Don Felder

Don Felder Interview: 3:00 PM

Meet and Greet: 4:00 PM

On October 23, the Gibson Garage will host legendary guitarist Don Felder for a special interview panel from the stage at 3pm and a fan meet and greet at 4pm.

Don Felder has spent more than five decades shaping the sound of American rock. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is best known for his celebrated tenure as a lead guitarist of the Eagles, co-writing 'Hotel California' and performing its unforgettable guitar solo alongside Joe Walsh. His acclaimed solo catalog includes Airborne, Road to Forever, American Rock 'n' Roll and The Vault (Fifty Years of Music), which revisits previously unfinished songs and demos from throughout his career. Felder is also a New York Times best-selling author, soundtrack composer and prolific touring artist whose creative drive remains as strong as ever.

The Gibson Garage Nashville stands as a living, breathing tribute to one of the most influential music brands in history. Located at 209 10th Avenue South inside Cummins Station, it's far more than a retail space—it's the heart of Gibson's global identity. Visitors step into an immersive world where over 400 instruments from Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Gibson Amplifiers, Maestro, and KRK line the walls, inviting players of every level to plug in and explore. The atmosphere blends the energy of a live venue with the reverence of a museum, celebrating 130 years of craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural impact. Every corner of the Garage tells a story, from rare vintage guitars to exclusive apparel collections and memorabilia tied to music legends and iconic films.

What truly sets the Gibson Garage apart is its role as a creative hub for Nashville's music community and as a destination for fans from around the world. Its state-of-the-art stage hosts free monthly performances, artist showcases, workshops, and tapings of the award-winning Gibson TV series. Guests can watch emerging talent share the same space as global icons, all within arm's reach. Interactive exhibits trace Gibson's evolution across genres and generations, offering a hands-on connection to the brand's legacy.

For those seeking a deeply personal experience, the Gibson Garage delivers something unmatched: the opportunity to design a dream instrument through the Made to Measure program. Available at the Nashville and London Garage locations, this bespoke process lets players choose everything from the wood top and neck profile to pickups, hardware, and finish, all handcrafted by the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville. This level of customization reflects the Garage's broader mission—connecting with artists and fans through creativity, community, and the enduring magic of music.

Event Details

Gibson Garage Nashville

209 10th Avenue South, Ste 209

Nashville, TN 37203

Mon-Sat 11am-6pm, Sun 12-6pm

(615) 933-6000

About Gibson

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands.











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