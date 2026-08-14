Bryce Leatherwood to Perform at MadLife as Tour Nears Sellout
The reality singing competition winner will bring his national tour to the Woodstock venue.
MadLife has announced that Bryce Leatherwood, a National Touring Artist, is scheduled to perform at the venue, with organizers noting that ticket availability is limited ahead of the show.
Bryce Leatherwood is scheduled to perform at MadLife on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 9:30 PM EDT.
More Shows at MadLife
Strait Country - A Tribute to George Strait — Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM EDT
Get Sideways - High Energy 90's & 2000's Rock — Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 9:55 PM EDT
The 2026 Atlanta Blues Challenge — Presented by The Atlanta Blues Society — Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 12:00 PM EDT
Breaking Bands — A Monthly Local & Regional Band Showcase — Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT
Nikoletta Holt · Eli Hannon — Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT
Salty Mom Comedy Tour — Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT
On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute — Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 9:30 PM EDT
Almost Taylor - Taylor Swift Tribute — Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Alex Guthrie presents Songwriters in the Round with Cali Wilson & Max Boyle — Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM EDT