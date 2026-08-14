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Bryce Leatherwood to Perform at MadLife as Tour Nears Sellout

The reality singing competition winner will bring his national tour to the Woodstock venue.

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Bryce Leatherwood to Perform at MadLife as Tour Nears Sellout

MadLife has announced that Bryce Leatherwood, a National Touring Artist, is scheduled to perform at the venue, with organizers noting that ticket availability is limited ahead of the show.

Bryce Leatherwood is scheduled to perform at MadLife on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 9:30 PM EDT.

More Shows at MadLife

Strait Country - A Tribute to George Strait — Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM EDT

Get Sideways - High Energy 90's & 2000's Rock — Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 9:55 PM EDT

The 2026 Atlanta Blues Challenge — Presented by The Atlanta Blues Society — Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 12:00 PM EDT

Breaking Bands — A Monthly Local & Regional Band Showcase — Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT

Nikoletta Holt · Eli Hannon — Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT

Salty Mom Comedy Tour — Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT

On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute — Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 9:30 PM EDT

Almost Taylor - Taylor Swift Tribute — Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT

Alex Guthrie presents Songwriters in the Round with Cali Wilson & Max Boyle — Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM EDT

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