Vince Gill Releases STILLWATER NIGHT, 10th EP in 50 YEARS FROM HOME Series

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During the past five decades Vince Gill has accrued a career as one of music's most successful singers, songwriters, musicians and performers, primarily on his own, but also as an integral component to such bands as Pure Prairie League, the Notorious Cherry Bombs, The Time Jumpers and for the last decade, the Eagles.

Wide-ranging master instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer that he is, Gill never gets too far from country, of course. Since his first solo release in 1984, he has won 22 Grammy Awards, more than any other male country artist, and put over 45 singles on the Billboard country music charts, including seven No. 1 hits of his own and in collaboration with others.

Then, there's the songwriting, the craft Gill holds in highest regard.

Gill has built one of the most respected songwriting catalogs in American music history, earning the sincere admiration of fellow writers, artists, industry leaders, and audiences alike. As an icon in his field, his body of work includes enduring country classics such as 'When I Call Your Name,' 'Look at Us,' 'I Still Believe in You,' 'One More Last Chance,' 'Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away,' 'Tryin' to Get Over You,' 'Whenever You Come Around,' and 'Go Rest High on That Mountain,' which this year was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. These songs have defined modern country music.

And it is the songs that are the solid foundation for 50 Years From Home – Gill's monumental endeavor to release monthly EPs featuring six to seven previously unreleased tracks. The series' 10th volume, Stillwater Night, is out today.

Celebrating the gold anniversary of leaving his native Oklahoma to start his music career, Gill created 50 Years From Home to release an abundance of material he had amassed during a prolific period spanning the last four-plus years. There are, without exaggerating, scores of tunes from that time, many in collaboration with others, and since October 2025 Gill has been releasing a half-dozen at a time, arranging them based on theme. 'It's just about what feels right and sounds like they belong together.'

'As I move through the process of recording this EP series, I think more than anything I'm most grateful the songs all held up,' Gill says. 'As we've recorded, each musician at some point came by and said, 'Hey, man, I can't believe how the songs are all poignant and important. There's not a real drag of a song in all of this material.'

'That makes me feel good, y'know? It probably goes back to how long I've been doing this. You don't waste time finishing something you don't think is very good, and I understand that more quickly and better the more I do it. That the songs are holding up through all this is really special to me.'

The cover for each volume of 50 Years From Home celebrates a special guitar from Gill's enormous collection of instruments. For Stillwater Night it's a vintage Martin OM45, a limited-edition premium - and rare, with less than four dozen made -- model that Gill's wife Amy Grant gave him for his 50th birthday. 'This being 50 Years From Home, it just seemed serendipitous, so it had to be one of these covers,' Gill notes.

Gill's wife, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, co-wrote Stillwater Night's upbeat opening track 'What Love Can Bring,' a reciprocal love song between her and Gill that, appropriately, features backing vocals by their daughter Corrina. 'We've been married for 26 years and have just written a handful of songs together,' Gill acknowledges. 'I love her spirit of lyric writing, of what she chooses to say.

'We're both used to having our way,' Gill explains with a laugh. 'When it's her career and her music, her records, her show and all that stuff, she's used to it being the way she wants to do it. Same for me. It's two people getting together and compromising, trying to discover the right thing to say and the right way to do it -- like any songwriters.'

Stillwater Night's smooth-tempoed title track is a collaboration with up-and-coming Oklahoma artist Wyatt Flores. 'He's from Stillwater, and he came up with that title and showed it to me, and I just loved it,' recalls Gill. 'One line in there, watching life through a windshield, that's exactly what we do. For me it's been my whole life—for Wyatt it's just getting started.' Rich harmony vocals are provided by The Isaacs' Becky Isaacs, Ben Isaacs and Sonya Isaacs.

The evocative 'Room Full Of Memories' put Gill in the writer's room with Liz Rose and Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and TJ Osborne. 'It reminds me of a Roy Orbison song in the way it's structured, the high kind of choruses,' says Gill, who's backed up vocally by longtime friend and former band member Andrea Zonn.

The rolling 'You're The One' was co-written with Catie Offerman and marks Gill's first released collaboration with fellow Grammy winner Natalie Hemby and includes a backing vocal appearance by Jenny Gill. 'It sounds like a pretty record to me,' Gill says. 'It all comes naturally, to sing appropriately and play appropriately. That's what I'm trying to do. I'm not trying to sound like a country singer singing a rock 'n' roll song.'

'Take It Slow,' co-written with rising artist Claire Ernst, takes another turn into soulful terrain, with hints of jazz in its instrumental approach. 'I guess it's a bit on the steamy side,' Gill says. 'It's got a cool vibe and reminds me of Norah Jones. This one always stood out to me as one of my favorites of this whole onslaught of recordings. I've been eager to see this one show up and see what people think.'

'When You Belong,' melancholy but optimistic, is another collaboration with the Civil Wars' Joy Williams. 'I'm all in from the intro of this song,' Gill says. 'The expression came through my fingers to play that intro on the guitar. It's the melody of the song; it's not me whittling away, trying to impress you with a bunch of guitar player notes. And there's a pretty chorus -- soaring changes, going up high like I like to do. It takes me somewhere when I hear this song.'

As with 50 Years From Home's other volumes, Stillwater Night reaches back for an older song -- in this case 'Pretty Little Adriana,' a Grammy Award-winning 1996 single from Gill's High Lonesome Sound album. 'It just fit,' he explains. 'Once again, as I listen to the last song played I think, 'What would follow it really well? 'When You Belong' is in the key of C, 'Adriana' is in the key of F, and the F note is part of the C chord. Certain songs, if they're compatible then they're compatible in their keys as well. It's a musical thing.'

Like the other nine 50 Years From Home EPs, Stillwater Night was produced and recorded by Gill at his home studio near Nashville, with engineers Justin Niebank and Matt Rausch and a core group of musicians that includes pedal steel icon Paul Franklin, guitarists Jedd Hughes, Tom Bukovac, Jack Schneider, pianists Gordon Mote and John Jarvis, Jim 'Moose' Brown on organ, bassist Jimmie Lee Sloas and drummer Fred Eltringham. Gill recently finished a summer tour and will be returning to the Eagles when the group begins its next run of residences at Sphere in Las Vegas mid-September.

Charlie Worsham and Vince Gill sat down for a conversation in the balcony of the historic Ryman Auditorium just hours before showtime during Gill's sold out six-night residency. Episode 10 of 50 Years From Home with Vince Gill and Charlie Worsham provides a deep dive into the recording of Stillwater Night.

Tracklist

'What Love Can Bring' (Vince Gill, Amy Grant)

'Stillwater Night' (Vince Gill, Wyatt Flores)

'Room Full Of Memories' (Vince Gill, Liz Rose, John Osborne, TJ Osborne)

'You're The One' (Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby, Catie Offerman)

'Take It Slow' (Vince Gill, Claire Ernst)

'When You Belong' (Vince Gill, Joy Williams)

'Pretty Little Adriana' (Vince Gill)

About Vince Gill

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with 'When I Call Your Name,' which won both the Country Music Association's (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards, and in 2025 was presented with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill's compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career, he has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. In 2022, Gill was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of some iconic bands, including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road, and he continues to be a part of that historic band's tour. 2025 marked the 50th anniversary of Gill leaving home to pursue a career in music. To honor that milestone, he signed a lifetime contract with his record label MCA, and is releasing an EP series of brand-new music every month for a year, titled 50 Years from Home.

Photo Credit: David McClister



Photo Credit: David McClister

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