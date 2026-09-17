Photos: Gibson DES Series and SANCTUARY Benefit Single Support Save The Music

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Gibson has unveiled the DES Series, an ultra-limited collection of six guitars available worldwide exclusively through Gibson.com and Gibson Garage locations. The launch coincides with the Gibson Band's return with the release of a new benefit single 'Sanctuary,' written by Gibson board member and artist ambassador Cesar Gueikian.

The recording features orchestration and keyboards by Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess, lead guitar by Mateus Asato and guest vocals by Jagger Davies. It was produced by Gueikian and Emery Dobyns. The song will support Save the Music Foundation in partnership with Gibson Gives Foundation, helping to restore, sustain and expand music education programs nationwide.

To celebrate the release, and raise additional funds benefitting Save The Music, a one-of-a-kind Gibson 'Sanctuary' Soundwaves guitar featuring artwork based on the song's actual soundwave pattern will be auctioned via RallyUp. The custom artwork was created in collaboration with visual artist Tim Wakefield of Soundwaves Art Foundation. Bidding on the Soundwaves guitar is available through RallyUp at https://go.rallyup.com/744876.

Gibson DES Series

In partnership with philanthropic giving, the DES Series launches today and applies a bold new design and modern performance features to six Gibson body shapes: the Les Paul, SG, ES, Explorer, Flying V, and Victory; and was developed by Gueikian, Gibson master luthier Jim DeCola and Gibson's craftspeople. Each model features a Ghost Burst finish, Super Split Block inlays, a compound-radius ebony fretboard, black nickel hardware and Gibson ELEV8 humbuckers with Alnico 8 magnets.

A portion of each DES series guitar purchase supports Gibson Gives Foundation to further its efforts to spread the healing power of music. The Gibson DES Series is available now exclusively via Gibson.com and Gibson Garage locations.

The Gibson ES DES in Ghost Burst, available exclusively on Gibson.com, is part of the ultra-rare, limited collection. Conceived by Gueikian in collaboration with DeCola and Gibson's expert craftspeople, this modern semi-hollow guitar pairs a dramatic Ghost Burst gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish with AAA figured maple, black nickel hardware, and distinctive uncovered zebra-coil pickups. It features a Rounded C mahogany neck, an ebony fretboard with a 10'–16' compound radius, 22 medium-jumbo frets, mother-of-pearl Super Split Block inlays, locking Grover tuners, and a Nashville Tune-O-Matic bridge. New Gibson ELEV8 humbuckers with Alnico 8 magnets deliver a powerful, articulate voice, while push/pull coil-tap controls expand its tonal versatility. It comes complete with a Gibson hardshell case.

The Gibson Explorer DES in Ghost Burst features an '80s Explorer mahogany body topped with a multi-ply-bound AAA figured maple cap. A SlimTaper mahogany neck and compound-radius ebony fretboard provide fast, comfortable playability, while mother-of-pearl Super Split Block inlays, black nickel hardware, and uncovered zebra-coil pickups create a distinctive modern aesthetic. Gibson ELEV8 humbuckers with Alnico 8 magnets deliver powerful, articulate tones, complemented by master volume, master tone, and three-way selector controls. It is finished in Ghost Burst gloss nitrocellulose lacquer and supplied with a Gibson hardshell case.

The Gibson Flying V DES in Ghost Burst pairs an '80s-style mahogany Flying V body with a multi-ply-bound AAA figured maple top. Its SlimTaper mahogany neck, bound ebony fretboard, 10'–16' compound radius, 22 medium-jumbo frets, and mother-of-pearl Super Split Block inlays offer fast, refined playability. A pair of Gibson ELEV8 humbuckers with Alnico 8 magnets delivers a focused, high-output voice with tight lows, clarity, and dynamic articulation, while locking Grover tuners, a Nashville Tune-O-Matic bridge, black nickel hardware, and uncovered zebra pickups complete its aesthetic. It is finished in Ghost Burst gloss nitrocellulose lacquer and accompanied by a Gibson hardshell case.

The Gibson Les Paul DES in Ghost Burst features an Ultra-Modern weight-relieved mahogany body, a multi-ply-bound AAA figured maple top, and a SlimTaper mahogany neck with a Modern Contoured Heel for enhanced upper-fret access. Its bound ebony fretboard has a 10'–16' compound radius, 22 medium-jumbo frets, and mother-of-pearl Super Split Block inlays. Gibson ELEV8 humbuckers with Alnico 8 magnets deliver a bold, high-output voice with exceptional clarity and articulation, while push/pull coil-tap, True Bypass, and Phase controls provide an expansive range of tones. It is finished in Ghost Burst gloss nitrocellulose lacquer with black nickel hardware, uncovered zebra pickups, locking Grover tuners, and custom Epic/Epic+ switch-ring labels, and arrives with a Gibson hardshell case.

The Gibson SG DES in Ghost Burst features a sculpted double-cutaway mahogany SG body topped with AAA figured maple. Its SlimTaper mahogany neck, ebony fretboard with a 10'–16' compound radius, 24 medium-jumbo frets, and mother-of-pearl Super Split Block inlays provide an extended playing range. Gibson ELEV8 and ELEV8 Plus humbuckers with Alnico 8 magnets deliver a tight, aggressive, and articulate voice, while push/pull coil-tap controls expand the available tonal palette. It is finished in Ghost Burst gloss nitrocellulose lacquer with black nickel hardware, uncovered zebra pickups, locking Grover tuners, and custom Epic/Epic+ switch-ring labels, and includes a Gibson hardshell case.

The Gibson Victory DES in Ghost Burst features a double-cutaway mahogany Victory body topped with an AAA figured maple cap. Its SlimTaper mahogany neck, bound ebony fretboard with a 10'–16' compound radius, 24 medium-jumbo frets, and mother-of-pearl Super Split Block inlays provide exceptional playability. Gibson ELEV8 and ELEV8 Plus humbuckers with Alnico 8 magnets deliver tight, aggressive, and articulate tones, while push/pull coil-split and inner/outer coil-selection controls offer versatility through a streamlined control layout. It is finished in Ghost Burst gloss nitrocellulose lacquer with black nickel hardware, uncovered zebra pickups, Grover tuners, and an Explorer-style headstock, and includes a Gibson hardshell case.

About Gibson

Gibson, the iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, as well as Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, KRK, and Maestro.

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