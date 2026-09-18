Photos: Gia Ford to Release A ROOM WITHIN A ROOM, Launch UK Tour Fall 2026

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Alt-pop singer-songwriter Gia Ford has released her second album, A Room Within A Room, out now via Chrysalis Records. Alongside the album release, Gia has released the latest single from the album, 'Diamonds Coming Down', accompanied by a music video for the single.

Photo Credit: , Melanie Lehmann - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES











On her second album, A Room Within A Room, Gia explores themes of humanity, connection, identity, and the importance of preserving a sense of imperfection and authenticity in an increasingly digital world. The album was created with a focus on capturing the feeling of real people making music together, with organic textures, emotional depth, and a strong sense of atmosphere. Sonically, the album shifts through everything from soul to pop, indie and rock.

Speaking about A Room Within A Room, Gia Ford said:

'This album is the manifestation of a desire to make something real, in a world and artistic landscape that increasingly favours convenience over craft.

My producer and I wanted each player to leave their mark on the album, to hear everyone's personality in their performance; hear the room we recorded in, and the evidence of life within it. I miss hearing that stuff in recordings. This is the antithesis of that hyper-clean, optimised sound that is so abundant now. It's almost optimisation in the opposite direction, making it clear that some people made this music together in a room somewhere.

A Room Within A Room is about the local atmospheres we own that hang around us. It's about the private rooms within us, the expansiveness of our experience, the force of our inner worlds and imaginations. It's also about the importance of process, and overall, the significance of human creation.'

Gia Ford will embark on a UK tour in October 2026. The tour will see Gia play a headline show at London's Barfly on Tuesday 20th October, as well as headline shows in Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, and North Shields. In September 2026, Gia will play an in-store tour, with the first show at The Jacaranda in Liverpool. In October, Gia Ford will support The Amazons on their UK tour, and in November she will support The Big Moon at their headline London O2 Academy Brixton show. Tickets can be purchased here.

Gia has released the following singles from this album: 'Diamonds Coming Down', 'Shell', 'At Least For Now', 'I Guess My Time Has Come', 'How Do I Reply?', and 'God'.

Gia Ford is a Sheffield-based artist known for her distinctive songwriting, emotionally rich storytelling, and genre-spanning sound. Drawing on a wide range of influences from her upbringing, including artists spanning alternative, soul, pop, and experimental music, Gia's work blends different eras and styles while maintaining a unique artistic identity. The record reflects her growth as a musician, with a more personal and conceptual approach to songwriting, supported by her close creative partnership with guitarist and producer Conor Houston.

Raised between Cheshire and Sheffield, Gia grew up surrounded by diverse musical influences and has become one of the UK's most exciting emerging artists. Transparent Things, Gia's debut album, received critical acclaim, with CLASH Magazine calling her a 'striking indie it-girl to watch' in an 8/10 review, while The Line of Best Fit said 'Gia Ford's debut record is a triumph of perseverance, of artistic integrity, and of what can happen when you stick to your guns'. Gia has also received additional praise from a wealth of titles including NME, DIY, WhyNow, Rolling Stone UK, Polyester, and Wonderland, to name a few.

A Room Within A Room Tracklisting

Liberty

Diamonds Coming Down

At Least For Now

Standing Beneath The Dream

Cathy

A Spy In The House Of Love

God

Shell

I Guess My Time Has Come

How Do I Reply?

Versions Of You

Gia Ford 2026 In-Store Tour Dates

Friday 18th September - Liverpool, The Jacaranda

Saturday 19th September - Bury, Wax & Beans

Monday 21st September - Nantwich, Applestump Records

Tuesday 22nd September - London, Rough Trade Soho

Wednesday 23rd September - Kingston, Banquet Records

Gia Ford 2026 Tour Dates

Thursday 1st October - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace [Supporting The Amazons]

Saturday 3rd October - Middlesbrough, Twisterella [Supporting The Amazons]

Monday 5th October - Edinburgh, La Belle Angele [Supporting The Amazons]

Wednesday 7th October - Cambridge, Junction [Supporting The Amazons]

Thursday 8th October - Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station [Supporting The Amazons]

Friday 9th October - Brighton, Chalk [Supporting The Amazons]

Tuesday 20th October - London, Barfly

Wednesday 21st October - Bristol, The Croft

Thursday 22nd October - Leeds, Oporto

Friday 23rd October - Manchester, Gullivers

Sunday 25th October - Edinburgh, VooDoo Speakeasy

Monday 26th October - North Shields, Three Tanners Bank

Friday 27th November - London, O2 Academy Brixton [Supporting The Big Moon]



Photo Credit: , Melanie Lehmann - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES

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