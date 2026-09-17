Photos: Garth Brooks' DOUBLE LIVE to Release on Vinyl

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Garth Brooks announced that his history-making album DOUBLE LIVE will release on vinyl for the first time ever for a limited time. The vinyl will release on November 6, with pre-orders available at Walmart, Target and Amazon.













DOUBLE LIVE is certified by the RIAA as the biggest-selling live album of all time and the highest-certified-selling album in country music history. It captures Brooks doing what he does best, turning an arena full of strangers into one giant voice. It's massive, emotional, unpredictable and fueled by the connection between the stage and the seats. Brooks has always been in a league of his own when it comes to performing live. Having the ultimate singing partner in the crowd, every song is a collaboration between him and the thousands of fans singing right along with him.

Originally released to extraordinary demand, it was the first album to ever sell over one million copies in a single week at retail. It went on to cement Brooks' status as the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history. Debuting at #1 on both the Billboard Top 200 and Top Country Albums charts and selling over 25 million albums and counting, DOUBLE LIVE held the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 for five straight weeks and still holds the title as the best-selling live album of all time.

Now, the landmark live recording gets the vinyl treatment, bringing its 25-song tracklist to two records and giving fans a collectible piece of Garth Brooks history.

The release arrives as Brooks continues his fan-demanded 'Blame It All On My Roots' Arena Tour, which has already packed out arenas with back-to-back sellouts and welcomed more than 200,000 fans. Next up, Brooks brings his live show to Washington, D.C., Orlando and Salt Lake City. The tour also marks the return of Brooks' iconic Drum Pod, the stage innovation that changed live music forever, while serving as the foundation for Killer Live, Brooks' new approach to live recording designed to capture the power, spontaneity and connection of his concerts in real time.

DOUBLE LIVE on vinyl is available for pre-order now and in stores November 6.

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is synonymous with groundbreaking, history-making, and barrier-shattering. Throughout his career, he has constantly challenged preconceptions and limitations while bringing his music to a worldwide audience.

He is the biggest selling artist in U.S. history as the first and only artist to pass 200M albums sold. Brooks is also the first and only artist to receive ten RIAA Diamond Awards for ten albums certified at over 10 million. According to the RIAA, Double Live is the biggest-selling live album and the top-selling country album in the U.S. Double Live, No Fences, Ropin' the Wind, and Triple Live are four of the top five best-selling country albums of all time. Brooks has 20 Billboard #1 singles to his credit and was the first artist to garner top-5 singles at country radio in five consecutive decades--the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s, and '20s.

On the concert stage, everywhere from dive bars and county fairs to arenas, stadiums, and Vegas theaters, Brooks has shattered attendance records since his first tour. On August 7, 1997, Brooks drew the largest crowd ever to attend a concert in New York's Central Park with an audience of 850,000 - 1.2M fans.

Brooks has been awarded virtually every accolade an entertainer can receive, including the Kennedy Center Honors and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He is the only seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year award. He was named ACM Artist of the Decade for the 1990s and Pollstar's Country Touring Artist of the Decade in 2021. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, the Pollstar LIVE Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry. He has received 2 GRAMMY Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and 12 People's Choice Awards.

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