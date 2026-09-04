Dylan Scott Releases GIRL FROM LOUISIANA, Sampling Garth Brooks Hit

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Multi-Platinum Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is giving the state of Louisiana a new anthem with 'Girl From Louisiana,' out now. A sample of Garth Brooks' massive hit, 'Callin' Baton Rouge,' the new release serves as a nostalgic nod to carefree nights and '90s country, saluting the state where Scott grew up and one of his musical heroes.

''Girl From Louisiana' is a song that I did not write, but heard it from the first time and immediately related to it,' said Scott. 'It's such a fun song, and the interpolation from Garth's hit makes it feel familiar from day one. I fell in love with a girl from Louisiana and root for the tigers, so it couldn't have been a better fit for me.'

Written by Dallas Wilson, Dennis Linde, Graham Barham and Logan Turner, 'Girl From Louisiana' calls out to LSU fans with a few 'Geaux Tigers' thrown in. Scott joined ESPN's The Paul Finebaum Show yesterday (9/3) to chat about the song and to give his predictions on how this season will go for his favorite team.

As 'Girl From Louisiana' makes its mark across socials, Scott continues to climb up the Country radio charts with his current single, 'Dear Big City.' Written by Jamie Paulin, Matt Alderman and Nate Kenyon, the poignant track serves as a heartfelt letter to the city that may one day take his son far from home, asking the city to protect his son while giving him a full and meaningful life while balancing the importance of holding onto small-town roots. Scott released another touching tune earlier this year with 'Slow Down Ol' Son,' inspired by his late mother frequently telling him to 'slow down' as a child, a message he has now passed down to his two sons and daughter.

With seven No. 1 hits to his name, Scott celebrated his most recent chart-toppers with a double No. 1 party earlier this week (9/1), toasting to 'This Town's Been Too Good To Us' and 'What He'll Never Have,' the latter of which was named by ASCAP as one of the most-performed country songs of 2025. Scott landed two No. 1s in 2025 alone, making him the third most-played artist at Country radio last year. The road warrior will continue to share his robust catalog of hits at fairs and festivals throughout the rest of the year, taking his electrifying performance to stages across the country.

About Dylan Scott

Despite a multi-Platinum story and seven No. 1 singles, including two fresh smashes in 2025 alone, Curb Records hitmaker Dylan Scott has always kept an underdog mindset. A rowdy roughneck with a romantic side – one whose modern edge was sharpened by timeless, emotional twang – the consummate family man broke out with the epic triple-Platinum devotion of 'My Girl' in 2016 and followed up with scrappy, under-the-radar consistency. Chart-topping heart-forward anthems like 'Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl),' 'Nobody' and 'New Truck' all reached RIAA-certified status, but last year launched the crooner into the stratosphere. Posting back-to-back No. 1s with Gold-certified 'Boys Back Home' (with Dylan Marlowe) and Platinum-certified 'This Town's Been Too Good to Us,' Scott wrapped 2025 as the third most-played country artist of 2025 and continues his hot streak with his latest No. 1, Platinum-certified 'What He'll Never Have,' which was honored by ASCAP as one of the most-performed country songs of 2025. With nearly 5 billion career streams, legions of fans and countless sold-out shows to his credit, his stardom has somehow grown in relative stealth. But with his third full album, Easy Does It, he's not sweating. Sure of himself, his talent and his fans, Scott heads toward a new creative chapter with total confidence. Featuring 11 tracks, his signature vocal and vivid intensity take center stage on a set defined by personal truth – whether through heartbreak, romantic devotion or small-town dedication. He now takes his current single 'Dear Big City' to Country radio, balancing small-town roots with big city dreams, while 'Girl From Louisiana' creates buzz online. The in-demand live act spent last year on his Country Till I Die Tour, headlining his biggest venues yet including his first-ever arenas and record-breaking attendance, and his Easy Does It Tour. He wrapped his headlining Till I Can't I Will Tour earlier this summer and will continue to play fairs and festivals throughout the rest of the year.

Photo Credit: Chris Collins



Photo Credit: Chris Collins

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