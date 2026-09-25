Photos: GOOSEBERRY releases sophomore LP SIMPLE SUCKER, shares GNASH single

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Brooklyn-based alt-rock trio Gooseberry has released their sophomore album, Simple Sucker, along with focus track 'Gnash.' Channeling alternative rock, indie, and blues into a sharp, swaggering sound that comes in hot, the band was recently named one of '15 Hotshot NYC Guitarists You Should Know' by Guitar World. Joining indie standouts like Horsegirl and Geese on the list, the band continues to cement its place as one of New York City's most exciting rising acts.

Following the release of Simple Sucker, Gooseberry is gearing up for a fall European tour with dates across the UK, Germany, and Austria. Comprising of Asa Daniels (guitar, vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass), Gooseberry have become a staple of NYC's music scene, headlining iconic venues like Bowery Ballroom, and supporting notable touring acts such as Ringo Starr, BabyJake, and Tanner Usrey.

Focus track, 'Gnash,' comes in hot, complete with crashing drums, swaggering guitar, and Daniels' battle cry in a nostalgia-tinged ripper. The band describes the track as, 'a 90s guitar-driven rock song in 7/4, what's not to love? It's good to make fun of those we perceive as fools, so long as we recognize that often there's plenty of whatever makes them foolish in us too.'

As Daniels explains, 'Gnash is sung from the perspective of someone who believes that this is truly a dog-eat-dog world. That all this life is a zero-sum game. Therefore, to get over on someone else is the only way to better your situation. To them, everyone else is a fool, a mark in a scheme that will only profit the smartest and boldest. We can only shake our heads with pity at someone like this. However, we are dumber still if we don't believe we've got some of this in our DNA too. I know I've got it within me. I want this band to be the greatest band in the world. Ambition can be a dirty beast.

On Simple Sucker, Gooseberry explores what it means to be the perfect fool in today's world. As Daniels explains, 'there are songs where we're poking fun at people for being fools; fools in love; fools who think they can impart wisdom for change; fools ourselves, longing to return to days gone by.'

Across the album, the band turns a wry, self-aware lens on bigotry, fear, arrogance, nostalgia, and obliviousness, pairing irony-laced, shout-along hooks with explosive guitars to highlight the absurdity—and humanity—of it all. Gooseberry's sophomore effort is impressively crafted and well polished, bringing a swaggering, riff-driven edge to their take on modern alternative rock.

Focus track 'Gnash' and Simple Sucker are out September 25th, 2026.

Simple Sucker Tracklisting

1. Gnash

2. Durak

3. Go Fish

4. Fault Lines

5. D.B. Cooper

6. Solitaire

7. Bluff

8. Daffodils

9. King of Wit

10. Gin Rummy

Gooseberry Live

10/2/26 – Amarillo, TX – GoldenLight Cantina

10/3/26 – Dallas, TX – TX Tea Room

Fall European Dates

10/29 - Birmingham, UK - The Sunflower Lounge

10/31 - Leeds, UK - Northern Guitars Cafe Bar

11/1 - Liverpool, UK - EGBGS

11/2 - Manchester, UK - Lions Den Manchester

11/3 - London, UK - Barfly Camden

11/5 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy

11/11 - Bochum, Germany - Platform 9

11/12 - Mains, Germany - tremble

11/15 - Hamburg, Germany - Hebebühne

11/16 - Berlin, Germany - Lark

11/17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Elfer Music Club

11/19 - Köln, Germany - Subway

11/21 - Traunstein, Germany - Café-Festung

11/22 - Wien, Austria - Club Lucia

About Gooseberry

Brooklyn-based trio Gooseberry, formed in 2019, melds alternative rock, indie, and blues to craft their distinctive sound. Comprising Asa Daniels (guitar, vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass), the band has racked up millions of streams and has garnered praise from editorial stalwarts Galore, Under the Radar, and more. They've become integral to NYC's music scene, headlining venues like Bowery Ballroom, as well as supporting notable touring acts such as Ringo Starr, BabyJake, and Tanner Usrey.

In September 2024, Gooseberry released their debut full-length album, All My Friends Are Cattle. They delivered the first taste of the LP in the form of gritty alt-rock single 'Kikiyon'. The album was tracked over the course of three months, predominantly at Precision Sound Studios in New York City. Drums were recorded by Grammy-winner James 'Jimmy T' Meslin (Dream Theater, John Petrucci, Rush). Grammy-winning engineer Colin Bryson (Zach Bryan, J Balvin, Willow Avalon) served as producer and recording engineer (reprising his role from the Validate Me EP). Grammy-winner Phil Joly (The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Daft Punk) mixed the record, and Jennica Best (Colatura) mastered it. Honorary fourth member Dan Janis (Baked Goods) provided saxophone and flute for a handful of tunes. The record has already been streamed 3M+ times and counting.

Photo Credit: Peyton Miller













Photo Credit: Peyton Miller

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