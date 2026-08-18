Gooseberry to Release New Single "D.B. Cooper" Ahead of SIMPLE SUCKER LP

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Brooklyn alt-rock trio Gooseberry — Asa Daniels (guitar/vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass) — will release new single 'D.B. Cooper' on Friday, August 21st. The track arrives ahead of the band's highly anticipated sophomore LP, Simple Sucker, due out September 25th.

Blending indie rock with blues influences, Gooseberry has been making waves in New York City's alternative scene. Guitar World recently included the band in a piece about 15 young bands that prove guitar is alive and well in NYC. Drawing comparisons to Queens of the Stone Age, The White Stripes, and Soundgarden, Gooseberry brings a swaggering, riff-driven edge to its take on modern alternative rock.

Following successful winter and spring tours, more than 80K+ monthly Spotify listeners, and major festival appearances, Gooseberry enters a new chapter with the announcement of Simple Sucker, arriving September 25, 2026. The band previously shared single 'Fault Lines' and announced a fall European tour with dates across the UK, Germany, and Austria.

A heavy-hitting, angst-fueled anthem steeped in classic rock, 'Fault Lines' finds Gooseberry embracing one of the heaviest sounds in its catalog. 'You know that meme where Squidward watches from his window as SpongeBob and Patrick have all kinds of fun? That's essentially what this song is about. It's about picking up your life and leaving a place you've known forever—say, New York City—and relocating 300-plus miles away to a city that couldn't feel more different,' frontman Asa Daniels explains.

'From afar, all you can do is rot away watching on social media as other bands play your favorite venues back home—shows you can't be at. In many ways, this song is about homesickness, but also about how isolation can completely distort your perspective. Musically, it's one of the heaviest songs in the Gooseberry catalog, and it owes a great debt to Soundgarden.'

Comprising Asa Daniels (guitar, vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass), Gooseberry has become a staple of NYC's music scene, headlining venues like Bowery Ballroom, and supporting notable touring acts such as Ringo Starr, BabyJake, and Tanner Usrey.

In its new era, Simple Sucker, Gooseberry explores what it means to be the perfect fool in today's world. As Daniels explains, 'there are songs where we're poking fun at people for being fools; fools in love; fools who think they can impart wisdom for change; fools ourselves, longing to return to days gone by.'

Across the album, the band turns a wry, self-aware lens on bigotry, fear, arrogance, nostalgia, and obliviousness, pairing irony-laced, shout-along hooks with explosive guitars to highlight the absurdity—and humanity—of it all.

'Fault Lines' is out July 17th. Simple Sucker is out September 25th, 2026.

US Summer Dates

7/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

7/9 – Indianapolis, IN – The 808

7/10 – Detroit, MI – Cadieux Cafe

7/11 – Lakewood, OH – The Winchester

7/14 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Philmore

7/16-7/19 – Beaver Island, MI – Beaver Island Music Festival

7/22 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean (Downstairs)

7/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

7/24 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

Fall European Dates

10/29 - Birmingham, UK - The Sunflower Lounge

10/31 - Leeds, UK - Northern Guitars Cafe Bar

11/1 - Liverpool, UK - EGBGS

11/2 - Manchester, UK - Lions Den Manchester

11/3 - London, UK - Barfly Camden

11/5 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy

11/11 - Bochum, Germany - Platform 9

11/12 - Mains, Germany - tremble

11/15 - Hamburg, Germany - Hebebühne

11/16 - Berlin, Germany - Lark

11/17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Elfer Music Club

11/19 - Köln, Germany - Subway

11/21 - Traunstein, Germany - Café-Festung

11/22 - Wien, Austria - Club Lucia

About Gooseberry

Brooklyn-based trio Gooseberry, formed in 2019, melds alternative rock, indie, and blues to craft its distinctive sound. Comprising Asa Daniels (guitar, vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass), the band has racked up millions of streams and has garnered praise from editorial stalwarts Galore, Under the Radar, and more. The band has become integral to NYC's music scene, headlining venues like Bowery Ballroom, as well as supporting notable touring acts such as Ringo Starr, BabyJake, and Tanner Usrey.

In September 2024, Gooseberry released its debut full-length album, All My Friends Are Cattle. The band delivered the first taste of the LP in the form of gritty alt-rock single 'Kikiyon'. The album was tracked over the course of three months, predominantly at Precision Sound Studios in New York City. Drums were recorded by Grammy-winner James 'Jimmy T' Meslin (Dream Theater, John Petrucci, Rush). Grammy-winning engineer Colin Bryson (Zach Bryan, J Balvin, Willow Avalon) served as producer and recording engineer, reprising his role from the Validate Me EP. Grammy-winner Phil Joly (The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Daft Punk) mixed the record, and Jennica Best (Colatura) mastered it. Honorary fourth member Dan Janis (Baked Goods) provided saxophone and flute for a handful of tunes. The record has already been streamed 3M+ times and counting.

Photo Credit: Peyton Miller



Photo Credit: Peyton Miller

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