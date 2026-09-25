Nothing But Thieves Release 5th Album STRAY DOGS, Tour 2027

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Nothing But Thieves have released their new album 'Stray Dogs' via RCA/Sony Music. Their fifth record speaks to the power of belonging and togetherness and the collective shared experiences that unite outsiders, including the immediate 'stray dogs' in the band's own world; their tight-knit crew and team, their families, and their dedicated legion of fans – the community of Nothing But Thieves.

“'Stray Dogs' is about finding your people, coming together and connecting through live music. The album is for the community we've built over the last decade. We couldn't do any of this without you.” Nothing But Thieves

The Southend five-piece returned to their roots – literally and thematically - during their recent time in the studio, recording at Angelic Studios where they made their debut record, looking back to how they began with a DIY spirit rooted in authenticity and a dynamic built on a foundation of mutual trust. Rather than carving new ideas out on the road, their new record was written in unison over a dedicated 5-month period, resulting in the band creating their most liberating and cohesive work to date. With the album running like a night on stage, capturing an authentic communal moment in time and the exhilarating Nothing But Thieves live show through a cohesive set, 'Stray Dogs' blurs the lines between a studio LP and a live show.

Marking a decade of Nothing But Thieves last year, with four albums, billions of streams, thousands of worldwide live shows and a global dedicated fanbase, the band returned earlier this year and began introducing the album through the release of four singles; the euphoric 'Evolution', the compelling title-track 'Stray Dogs', the 90s grunge and indie rock inspired 'Baby Kool (Evelyn)', and most recently, the delicate and reflective 'A Different Kind of Happiness'. The album was produced entirely by the band's Dom Craik for the first time and engineered by Mark Rankin (QOTSA, Iggy Pop) and features 12 tracks, including the epic and emotive focus track '#5'.

Tracklist

1. Stray Dogs

2. Testosterone

3. Evolution

4. Death In The Backseat

5. #5

6. If You Don't Have Someone To Love

7. (Archive 76)

8. Baby Kool (Evelyn)

9. AI Jesus

10. I Needed You Then, I Need You Now

11. American Confidence

12. A Different Kind of Happiness

Nothing But Thieves leaned into their trusted fanbase around the announcement of 'Stray Dogs' with guerilla posters, a 4-day cryptic Youtube channel building to a global livestreamed performance, and a secret gig billed as 'stray dogs' at Think Tank in Newcastle following their set at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Last weekend, saw the band take on their most momentous live shows to date, performing three intimate yet packed-out gigs in three countries in one day, with shows in Utrecht, Brussels and London over just 24 hours.

In 2023, Nothing But Thieves scored their debut #1 album with 'Dead Club City', which marked their fourth Top 10 record following 'Moral Panic', 'Broken Machine' and 'Nothing But Thieves'. They accompanied their last record with the 'The DCC World Tour', which included two sold-out nights at London's Wembley Arena alongside multiple sold-out arenas and shows across Europe and North America. Amassing over 1.2 million worldwide album sales, 2 billion worldwide streams and 250 million video views, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound and achieved global success with multiple gold and platinum records around the world.

This summer saw the band support Biffy Clyro at Finsbury Park in London and in Edinburgh, alongside a host of festival performances across Europe, including a headline show at Electric Castle in Romania. Recently the band announced their biggest headline tour to date commencing in January 2027 with shows across the UK & Ireland, Europe, the United States and Canada. Dates include Manchester's Co-Op Live, London's O2 Arena and European shows at the 23,000 capacity AFAS Dome in Antwerp and two nights at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, which both sold out straight away. Alongside performing three gigs in three countries in one day last weekend, they are performing an out-store tour this month in support of new album 'Stray Dogs', which has already included shows in Leeds and Middlesbrough and a return to one of the live venues where they began just over 10 years ago at Chinnerys in Southend. The Out-store tour sold out straight away and will include stripped back performances and a Q&A and a signing only at London's HMV Oxford Street.

Out-store Tour Dates (all dates sold out)

Fri 25th Sept – London – HMV Oxford Street (signing only)

Sun 27th Sept – Trowbridge – The Civic (Sound Knowledge)

Mon 28th Sept – Kingston – Circuit (Banquet Records) – 6pm & 8pm

Thurs 8th Oct – Norwich – UEA (Rough Trade)

Wed 14th Oct – Liverpool – Content (Jacaranda)

Thurs 15th – Bristol – Prospect (Rough Trade)

Headline 2027 Tour Dates

January 2027:

Tues 12th – Paris – Zénith

Weds 13th – Cologne – Lanxess Arena

Fri 15th – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *sold out*

Sat 16th – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *sold out*

Mon 18th – Zurich – The Hall

Wed 20th – Munich – Olympiahalle

Thurs 21st – Lodz – Atlas Arena

Fri 22nd – Prague – O2 Universum

Sun 24th – Milan – Unipol Forum

Mon 25th – Vienna - Gasometer

Wed 27th – Ludwigsburg – MHP Arena

Fri 29th – Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sat 30th – Hamburg - Sporthalle

Sun 31st – Antwerp – AFAS Dome

February 2027:

Tues 2nd – Dublin – 3Arena

Thurs 4th – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

Fri 5th – London – The O2

Mon 8th – Cardiff – Utilita Arena

Wed 10th – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Fri 12th – Manchester – Co-Op Live

Sat 13th – Birmingham – bp pulse LIVE

March 2027:

Tues 30th – Vancouver – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed 31st – Seattle – Paramount Theatre

April 2027:

Thurs 1st – Portland – Crystal Ballroom

Sat 3rd – Oakland – Fox Theatre

Sun 4th – Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium

Tues 6th – San Diego – SOMA

Wed 7th – Phoenix – The Van Buren

Fri 9th – Denver – Mission Ballroom

Sun 11th – Minneapolis – The Fillmore

Mon 12th – Chicago – The Salt Shed

Tues 13th – Detroit – The Fillmore

Thurs 15th – McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania – Roxian Theatre

Fri 16th – Philadelphia – The Fillmore

Sat 17th – New York – Brooklyn Paramount

Mon 19th – Boston – House of Blues

Tues 20th – Montreal – Mtelus

Wed 21st – Toronto – Massey Hall

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