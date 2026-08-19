Photos: GANG OF YOUTHS to Release New Single "THINGS TAKE TIME"

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Following a landmark period that has seen the band sell out some of Australia's most iconic venues, including their first-ever headline performances at the Sydney Opera House and Anita's Theatre last week, Gang Of Youths return with their first new music in four years, unveiling the new single 'Things Take Time.' The track marks the beginning of the next chapter in the band's journey via Mosy Recordings / Sony Music Australia / RCA UK, and Arista US.

Photo Credit: Cal McIntyre







'Things Take Time' captures the depth, ambition and cinematic scale that have become hallmarks of Gang Of Youths' sound. Written by David Le'aupepe, Tom Hobden, Donnie Borzestowski and Jung Kim, the song meditates on patience, transformation and the cyclical nature of life, anchored by its refrain, 'All things take time.'

Speaking about the single, the band explain: 'It's not really about anything in particular, other than the endless loop of birth, growth, death and rebirth which encases all matter and energy or whatever.'

That spirit carries throughout 'Things Take Time,' with a sense of melodic optimism underscoring the song's reflections on growth, change and becoming. Warm, expansive and full of light, the track embraces life's natural rhythms and the idea that all things unfold in their own time.

The recording features David Le'aupepe on vocals and piano, Tom Hobden on violin, Donnie Borzestowski on drums and Jung Kim on guitar and keyboards, with additional performances from Andrew Burgess (bass guitar), Nick Etwell (trumpet), Dave Williamson (trombone) and Klara Schumann (cello), adding further depth and orchestral richness to the track.

Produced by Gang Of Youths, 'Things Take Time' was recorded at Decoy Studios, Suffolk, UK, and engineered by Robert Sellens and Jung Kim, with additional engineering by Tom Hobden, Donnie Borzestowski, and David Le'aupepe. The track was mixed by Ben Baptie at Piano Sing in London and mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound in New Jersey.

Over the past decade, Gang Of Youths have established themselves as one of Australia's most celebrated and influential bands, earning four ARIA Awards for their landmark album Go Farther In Lightness, including Album Of The Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album and Best Producer. The record reached #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and was recognised as one of the defining Australian albums of its era. ARIA #1 album, angel in realtime. continued this legacy, taking home triple j's Album Of The Year in 2022 and further cementing the band's reputation for ambitious songwriting, emotional storytelling and expansive musicianship.

With a career defined by emotionally charged songwriting, ambitious arrangements and unforgettable live performances, Gang Of Youths continue to evolve while remaining grounded in the honesty and storytelling that has connected them with audiences worldwide.

'Things Take Time' marks the beginning of the band's next chapter, a bold and expansive return from one of Australia's most celebrated contemporary acts.



Photo Credit: Cal McIntyre

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