FLO Release Official Music Video for 'Remedied'

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GRAMMY-nominated trio FLO have released the official music video for their new single Remedied, alongside the reveal of the tracklist for their sophomore album THERAPY AT THE CLUB, set for release via EMI Records. The video, directed by Jake Nava, Sienna Nava and Marlon Cang, follows the group in pursuit of stardom and includes a cameo from the Head of The Retreat, a character first introduced in the video for Leak It.

Photo Credit: Alex J Piper

Today, GRAMMY-nominated trio FLO have shared the playful video for new single 'Remedied', in addition to revealing the tracklist for their highly anticipated sophomore album 'Therapy At The Club', out August 7th via EMI records.

Directed by Jake Nava (Beyoncé), Sienna Nava & Marlon Cang (Recently Deleted), the official video for Remedied follows the girls in their search for stardom and features a fun cameo from the Head of The Retreat, first introduced in the 'Leak It' video. First teased a few months ago, the fan favourite was written alongside Amy Allen (Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean) and captures the fun, chaotic pursuit of a good time.

Speaking about the track, FLO said: 'Remedied is for anyone who's been stuck in a rut, it's that moment you finally get up, get out, and remember who you are. Consider it your cure.'

'Remedied' is the fourth track lifted from FLO's highly anticipated sophomore album 'Therapy At The Club', out next month. The 16-track album reimagines the club not just as a place of nightlife, but as a site of confession, release and self-possession across the emotional arc of a night out, from pre-game to morning after. Leaning into dark, euphoric R&B and pop with diaristic storytelling, the record explores desire, heartbreak, confidence, and healing in real time, together. Written alongside Amy Allen, Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, JADE), Julian Bunetta (Gracie Abrams), and Boy Matthews (TWICE, Zayn), and featuring contributions from previous collaborators Skippz, Oak Felder and Sevyn Streeter, 'Therapy At The Club' is a bold showcase of FLO's artistry, with extensive songwriting and production credits from the trio across the album. Yesterday saw the the trio revealed the official tracklist (see below), which includes American rapper and producer Juicy J and British singer and previous collaborator Kwn.

Speaking about the album, FLO said:

'We're incredibly proud to finally share Therapy at the Club, our sophomore album with the world. It's a body of work that feels super personal to us, it's been a labour of love. For us, the club is more than just a night out, it's like therapy. I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out…that's the vibe!

We've been very hands on with the writing and creation of this project alongside our very special collaborators, and that's made it even more meaningful to us. This album represents where we are right now - honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything. We really hope you love it!'

The album announcement arrived with a cinematic album trailer, and the release of the title track 'Therapy At The Club', which was first performed on their acclaimed NPR's Tiny Desk performance. It follows lead single 'Leak It', which earned FLO their highest charting solo single in the UK to date, and the most recent single 'Don't Break Her Heart'.

Earlier this week, FLO kicked off their 'Therapy In Session' in-store tour, a series of intimate acoustic shows across the UK to celebrate the album's forthcoming release. Next month, the trio will bring their 'Therapy At The Club Tour' to Asia, performing their very first headline shows in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

THERAPY AT THE CLUB spans 16 tracks and was written with collaborators including Amy Allen, Steph Jones, Julian Bunetta and Boy Matthews, with additional contributions from Skippz, Oak Felder and Sevyn Streeter. The album's tracklist includes appearances from Juicy J and Kwn.



Photo Credit: Alex J Piper (hi-res available here)

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