GHOST'S 2 BIG TO RIG Film to Haunt Cinemas & IMAX Starting August 26

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Trafalgar Releasing has unveiled an exclusive first-look clip from 2 BIG TO RIG, the second feature film from GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock icons GHOST: a live rendition of 'Umbra' featuring Papa V Perpetua and the nameless ghouls performing the cowbell-driven penultimate track of the international #1 album SKELETÁ to capacity crowds in Mexico City.

Captured live over the course of two sold-out shows at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes that drew nearly 40,000 fans, 2 BIG TO RIG is a reference to GHOST calling an end to its SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR in February 2026. The film was made with the intention to share the SKELETOUR experience with fans in territories where staging the show was not logistically feasible — as well as for the fans featured in the film who had tickets for the first of three planned Mexico City dates, which became two after night one was canceled due to illness.

2 BIG TO RIG is described as a love letter to all those who have shared the GHOST ritual, in-person or otherwise. Presented in IMAX where available, the feature-length concert film features Papa V and the nameless ghouls performing material from GHOST's six albums — including 2025's global #1 SKELETÁ as well as non-LP favorites including 'Mary On A Cross,' 'Kiss the Go-Goat,' and 'The Future is a Foreign Land.'

2 BIG TO RIG will be released in cinemas and IMAX worldwide, beginning Wednesday, 26 August, for a limited time only. For updates on screenings, showtimes, and to sign up for further information, go to 2BigToRig.com.

The film is directed by Amir Chamdin and produced by Tobias Forge, Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Matilda E. Almeida, and Jessica Roulston.

Notes to Editors

Exact screening dates may vary between territories. Notable exceptions include France and Japan. Full screening information will be available at 2BigToRig.com from July 16.

About GHOST

Following a decade of achievements including a GRAMMY Award, an American Music Award, an iHeart Radio Award, a string of RIAA-certified gold and platinum singles, and a box office record-breaking feature film, 2025 proved to be GHOST's busiest, most ambitious and outright biggest year to date. The #1 debut on the Billboard 200 of SKELETÁ (the first hard rock act to top the US charts in four years), the sixth album from the Swedish theatrical rock icons, and the 10-million-plus YouTube views for its singles 'Lachryma' and 'Satanized' heralded the next phase of the band's rise. More than 550,000 fans have witnessed the band's SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR — including a sold-out first-ever headline date at Madison Square Garden at which THE NEW YORK TIMES reported 'A sense of devotion was palpable among fans. Showgoers streamed out of Penn Station dressed in Ghost-themed costumes, including skeletal face paint, papal robes and nun habits.' Throughout SKELETOUR, GHOST brought career-spanning setlists to life, with the newly anti-christened Papa V Perpetua presiding over a new production that built on the band's debut feature film RITE HERE RITE NOW, which became the highest grossing hard rock cinema event in North American history.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, brings content to more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly set event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Filmmakers, studios, and artists worldwide use IMAX to connect with audiences at scale, making its network one of the most powerful platforms for blockbuster events and entertainment. Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,865 systems across 91 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code '1970.' IMAX and related marks are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. For more information, visit www.imax.com.

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