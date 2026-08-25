NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

GHOST has announced the release of the 2 BIG TO RIG Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the audio companion to the second feature film from the GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock icons. Available to stream or download August 27 via Loma Vista Recordings, 2 BIG TO RIG (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) is preceded by a carnally charged live rendition of 'Umbra' featuring Papa V Perpetua and the nameless ghouls delivering the cowbell-driven penultimate track of the international #1 album SKELETÁ to ecstatic capacity crowds in Mexico City.

Captured live over the course of two sold-out shows at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes that drew nearly 40,000 fans to partake in the GHOST live ritual, 2 BIG TO RIG is a reference to GHOST calling an end to its unforgettable SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR in February 2026. The film was made with the intention to share the SKELETOUR experience with the faithful in the territories where staging the show was not logistically feasible — as well as for the fans featured in the film who had tickets for the first of three planned Mexico City dates, which became two after night one was canceled due to illness.

2 BIG TO RIG is a love letter to all those who have shared the GHOST ritual, in-person or otherwise. Presented in IMAX where available, the feature-length concert film is both a must for those looking to relive their SKELETOUR memories and for those witnessing the spectacle for the first time. The charismatic Papa V and his supremely talented coven of nameless ghouls have never looked or sounded better than they do here, ripping through material from GHOST's six albums — including 2025's global #1 SKELETÁ — including live renditions of hits 'Satanized' and 'Lachryma' — as well as non-LP favorites including 'Mary On A Cross,' 'Kiss the Go-Goat,' and 'The Future is a Foreign Land.'

2 BIG TO RIG will be released in cinemas and IMAX worldwide, beginning Wednesday, August 26, for a limited time only. For updates on screenings, showtimes, and to sign up for further information, go to 2BigToRig.com.

The film is directed by Amir Chamdin and produced by Tobias Forge, Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Matilda E. Almeida, and Jessica Roulston.

Tracklist

01 Peacefield (Live from Mexico City 2025)

02 Lachryma (Live from Mexico City 2025)

03 Spirit (Live from Mexico City 2025)

04 Majesty (Live from Mexico City 2025)

05 Future is a Foreign Land (Live from Mexico City 2025)

06 Devil Church (Live from Mexico City 2025)

07 Cirice (Live from Mexico City 2025)

08 Satanized (Live from Mexico City 2025)

09 Satan Prayer (Live from Mexico City 2025)

10 Umbra (Live from Mexico City 2025)

11 Year Zero (Live from Mexico City 2025)

12 He Is (Live from Mexico City 2025)

13 Rats (Live from Mexico City 2025)

14 Kiss the Go-Goat (Live from Mexico City 2025)

15 Mummy Dust (Live from Mexico City 2025)

16 Monstrance Clock (Live from Mexico City 2025)

17 Mary on a Cross (Live from Mexico City 2025)

18 Dance Macabre (Live from Mexico City 2025)

19 Square Hammer (Live from Mexico City 2025)

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...