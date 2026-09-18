Photos: ELIKIA Releases New Single 'FORMULA' From Debut Album

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Rising Afrobeats artist ELIKIA has released his latest single 'Formula', introducing the latest offering of his debut album. The single follows his earlier release 'Wey U From', which arrived in July, establishing the direction he is carving out as he continues to build his sound independently. The track is available here.





















'Formula' develops the fusion of Afrobeats, football culture and global influences that has become central to ELIKIA's journey. Since stepping away from professional football to pursue music full-time, he has generated over 30 million streams and amassed more than 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His breakout record 'Mentality' has surpassed 15 million streams, playing a key role in shaping the world ELIKIA is building.

On the track, ELIKIA says: ''Formula' is really about finding your own formula in life. Football taught me a lot about mentality, discipline and always wanting to win, and I've taken that same mindset into music. There's no one way to make it, everyone has to find what works for them. For me, the formula is simple: believe in what you're doing, work hard and enjoy the journey.'

Before pursuing music full-time, ELIKIA came through the Ajax academy alongside Premier League stars such as Arsenal's Jurriën Timber, Crystal Palace's Quinten Timber, Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch and Sunderland's Brian Brobbey. His decision to leave professional football marked a clear pivot, redirecting the mentality and discipline shaped on the pitch into a new creative path. That transition continues to inform his sound, his storytelling and the wider world he is establishing.

With Congolese, Dutch and Nigerian roots, ELIKIA's identity is reflected in the layered approach he brings to his music. His name means hope in Lingala, a mindset that runs throughout his work and the direction he is setting. Formula extends this narrative, reinforcing his aim to build a genuine cultural bridge between football and music.

With more music to come and a debut album on the horizon, designed to bring together the different sides of his identity and the two worlds that have shaped his life, this is just the beginning for ELIKIA.

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