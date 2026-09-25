CMA PRESENTS I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU Will Celebrate Dolly Parton

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The Country Music Association (CMA) announced that tickets for 'CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton' will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 30, with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The two-hour live television tribute, produced by CMA in strategic partnership with Belmont University, airs Wednesday, Oct. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM/EDT) on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally, available next day on Hulu. The special will be filmed before a live audience at Belmont's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville.

Given the intimate size of the venue and anticipated demand, availability is extremely limited, and tickets are expected to go quickly. Pricing starts at $95—a nod to Parton's iconic anthem '9 to 5.' Tickets can be purchased beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10:00 AM/CT by visiting bufishercenter.evenue.net.

In conjunction with the special, CMA and Belmont University will make a donation from proceeds to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, continuing a legacy that gives millions of children the gift of a free book each month and inspires a lifelong love of reading. In addition, Disney is supporting Imagination Library to further its mission of inspiring children to imagine their possibilities.

Additional details about the special, including performers and guests, will be announced in the coming days.

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, 'CMA Fest'; and 'CMA Country Christmas.' All of CMA's television properties air on ABC.

About Belmont University

Located near the heart of thriving Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of approximately 9,000 students who come from every state and 33 countries. The University is nationally recognized for its innovative approach as well as its commitment to undergraduate teaching (U.S. News & World Report). As a Christ-centered, student-focused community, Belmont's mission is to develop diverse leaders of purpose, character and wisdom who possess a transformational mindset and are eager and equipped to make the world a better place. With more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master's programs and eight doctoral degrees, Belmont University aims to be the leading Christ-centered university in the world, producing leaders who will radically champion the pursuit of life abundant for all people. For more information, visit belmont.edu.

Launched in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is the world's leading early childhood book-gifting program and the flagship initiative of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since its founding, the program has gifted more than 300 million free books to children across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Each month, the Imagination Library mails over 3 million high-quality, age-appropriate books directly to children's homes. Every enrolled child receives one book per month from birth to age five, at no cost to families.

Inspired by her father's inability to read and write, Dolly created the Imagination Library in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, to inspire a love of reading from the earliest years. In true Dolly fashion, she soon shared that dream with other communities that wanted to give their children the same opportunity to Dream More, Learn More, Care More, and Be More.

The program is made possible through the continued support of Dolly's Estate and The Dollywood Foundation, which invest in the partnerships, resources and systems that empower thousands of Local Program Partners. These local partners build awareness and provide the funding needed to cover the wholesale cost of the books and mailing for children in their communities. Together, this unique partnership helps place books into the homes—and hearts—of millions of children around the world. For more information, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

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