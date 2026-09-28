WE CAN SURVIVE to Make New York Debut at UBS Arena

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Audacy announced that Megan Moroney, Michelle Branch, Bebe Rexha and Ashe will headline its 13th annual We Can Survive concert on October 28. The night of music, presented by VEG, ER for Pets, is making its debut in New York at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY.

The annual celebration of music and mental health benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and supports Audacy's 'I'm Listening' mental health initiative, which encourages open conversations about mental health and reminds people they are not alone.

We Can Survive is hosted by New York's Upbeat Variety Music station, NEW 102.7 FM (WNEW-FM), and will feature notable personalities including Karen Carson, Johnny Mingione, Anthony Malerba, Emily West, Mike Adam and Bru.

'I'm so excited to perform at We Can Survive and support Audacy's 'I'm Listening' initiative,' said Bebe Rexha. 'Music has always been about connection for me, and I love that this event brings people together while helping remind anyone who may be struggling that they're not alone.'

'Music has an incredible ability to bring people together, create connection and remind us that none of us are alone,' said Chad Fitzsimmons, Senior Vice President of Promotions and Experiences, Audacy. 'That's what makes We Can Survive so meaningful. For 13 years, this concert has brought fans together for an unforgettable night while highlighting the importance of talking openly about mental health. Bringing We Can Survive to UBS Arena for the first time is an exciting new chapter for this show, and we can't wait to welcome fans for an incredible night of music and an even more important cause.'

'Welcoming Audacy's We Can Survive to UBS Arena in October continues to highlight UBS Arena and the wider Belmont Park campus are a true destination for such premier, large-scale events,' said Mark Shulman, EVP of Programming and Content, Oak View Group. 'From our back-of-house amenities for the artists to the bespoke fan experiences on site, everyone is in store for a fantastic evening of music supporting such an important cause.'

For 13 years, We Can Survive has brought together some of music's biggest artists and their fans in support of mental health awareness, suicide prevention and other important causes. The event is an extension of Audacy's 'I'm Listening,' a year-round initiative dedicated to encouraging more conversations about mental health and connecting audiences with resources and organizations making a difference. Through its annual broadcast special, collaborations with national and local organizations, specialty radio programming, digital content and more, 'I'm Listening' continues Audacy's commitment to reminding people that talking about mental health can make a difference.

A portion of event proceeds will benefit Audacy's longstanding 'I'm Listening' partner, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), supporting its lifesaving work in education, loss support, advocacy and community-based programs. This includes its ongoing public service campaign, 'Talk Away the Dark,' which raises awareness of suicide warning signs and encourages conversations that connect people to help.

Hard Rock International is a partner of We Can Survive, presented by VEG, ER for Pets. As part of the event, Hard Rock will donate $25,000 to Audacy's continued commitment to mental health. Audacy's We Can Survive is sponsored by VEG, ER for Pets, New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism, Hard Rock International, Hyundai, BetterHelp, Terra Origin, Timepiece Collection, Dunkin, March of Dimes, Carerite Centers and Town Fair Tire.

Tickets for We Can Survive are on sale Friday, October 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on the event, visit WeCanSurvive.com.

About UBS Arena

Located in the heart of the expanding experiential destination of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is New York's newest premier live entertainment and sports venue. Proud home to the New York Islanders, the state-of-the-art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon, and has welcomed over 3 million guests and 350+ events with top artists from around the world since November 2021.

Built with fan-first amenities, inspired by the timeless elegance of New York and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the venue is made for music and built for hockey with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide.

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