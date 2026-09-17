Photos: Claud to Release 'I Owe You' Single, Announce 2027 North American Tour

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Claud has released a new single, 'I Owe You,' out now via Dead Oceans. Alongside the release, Claud announced a 2027 headline tour, the Claud and the Live Music Tour, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other markets. The single and tour news follow the previously announced third studio album, Me and the Music, due out October 23.

Photo Credit: Jaxon Whittington











If Me and the Music has a true love song, it's 'I Owe You,' a dream-pop road song that's devotional and rich. Its ebullient feeling is matched in its lyrics: 'It's like I was born to wear your rugby sweater/And I know there's no one to love me better.' It captures the spirit of taking things day by day, taking stock of what's around you, and embracing the beautiful things when they arrive.

The accompanying visualizer is directed and animated by Luke Alexander, produced by Eric Weiner & Gabby Sibilska, and co-produced by Lucy Dunning.

Claud says, ''I Owe You' is a love song, and to my ears, an older sibling to 'Soft Spot' and other odes off my previous records.'

The tour will kick off in Boston on February 18 and stop in major markets including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Artist presale will begin on Tuesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. local, and general sale will begin on Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets can be purchased at claud.online.

Last month, Claud released the first album single 'She Doesn't Love Me.' The track casts America as a toxic girlfriend, and that metaphor comes to life in the accompanying music video. The video's final scene features cameos from fellow Shelly members Clairo and Josh Mehling as well as Samia, Annie DiRusso, Hank Heaven, Josie Strick, Sammy Steiner, Harrison Allen, and Camille Johnson.

The 10 songs on Claud's third album Me and the Music find the 27-year-old Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter-producer grappling with the question of whether everything has to feel so heavy all the time. Me and the Music is Claud's first album in three years, since 2023's Supermodels, and although it still fits easily into the established universe of Claud's music, it also represents an emotional 180-turn from what came before. Co-produced by Claud and John Congleton (Alvvays, St. Vincent), the album also marks a milestone in Claud's evolution as a producer. As encouraged by mentor Jack Antonoff, they take on a more hands-on creative role, crafting a sound that is both expansive and unmistakably their own.

Claud and the Live Music Tour Dates

2/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

2/19 - Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

2/20 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

2/22 - Toronto, ON - The Drake

2/24 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

2/26 - South Pasadena, CA - Sid The Cat Auditorium

2/27 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

3/2 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

3/3 - Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga

3/18 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

3/19 - Portsmouth, NH - Artspace

3/20 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA



Photo Credit: Jaxon Whittington

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