Photos: Cirque Alice to Launch North American Tour in January 2027

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ICON LIVE today announced the North American tour for Cirque Alice, a theatrical cirque spectacular that reimagines Alice's Adventures in Wonderland through acrobatics, theatricality, and aerial work. Launching in the U.S. for the first time ever on Friday, January 8, 2027 in New Haven, Connecticut, the tour will visit more than 50 cities across the U.S. and Canada, including a two week run in Toronto. Tickets and more information can be found at www.cirquealice.com.

Following acclaimed international engagements in Sydney, Singapore, and London, Cirque Alice invites audiences into a fantastical 'Wonderland' brought to life through world-class acrobatics, larger-than-life characters, puppetry, comedy, dance, and live musical moments. Featuring aerial artistry and contortion, the production transforms Lewis Carroll's timeless world into a modern cirque experience set against newly arranged contemporary interpretations of some of the world's most beloved classical music. Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, the production comes from the same creative force behind some of the world's most successful live entertainment brands.

'The world of Alice is filled with imagination, eccentricity, surprise, and adventure, which makes it the perfect foundation for a cirque spectacular,' says Painter. 'With Cirque Alice, we wanted to create a visually stunning experience that captures the wonder and chaos of Wonderland while showcasing some of today's most extraordinary performers.'

That larger-than-life spirit has helped Cirque Alice captivate audiences internationally before its North American debut.

'Cirque Alice is designed to transport audiences of all ages into a theatrical world filled with extraordinary performances, striking visuals, and nonstop energy,' says Lawson. 'Whether you grew up with Alice or are discovering Wonderland for the first time, the show delivers an unforgettable experience that's funny, thrilling, magical, and emotional all at once.'

The creative team for Cirque Alice is led by Creative Directors Ash Jacks McCready and Kirsty Painter, with choreography by Dane Bates, costumes by Angela Aaron, lighting by Hugo Mercier, and musical arrangements by Martin Raabe-Olsen and Marius Christiansen.

Additional casting details will be announced soon. For more information and tickets, visit www.cirquealice.com and follow @cirquealice on Facebook and Instagram.

2027 Tour Dates

January 8 — New Haven, CT — Shubert Theatre

January 10 — Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium

January 12-24 — Toronto, ON — Ed Mirvish Theatre

January 26 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts

January 27 — Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center

January 28 — Syracuse, NY — Crouse-Hinds Theater

January 29-31 — Worcester, MA — The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

February 2 — Indianapolis, IN — Clowes Memorial Hall

February 3 — Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena at The MARK

February 4 — Duluth, MN — DECC Symphony Hall

February 5-6 — Madison, WI — Overture Center for the Arts

February 7 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

February 8 — Chattanooga, TN — Tennessee Theatre

February 9 — Bowling Green, KY — Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

February 10 — South Bend — Morris Performing Arts Center

February 11 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium

February 12 — Rockford, IL — Coronado Performing Arts Center

February 13 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Theater

February 16 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center Theater

February 17 — Tysons, VA — Capital One Hall

February 18 — Baltimore, MD — Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

February 19-21 — Reading, PA — Santander Performing Arts Center

February 23 — Raleigh, NC — Memorial Auditorium

February 24 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

February 25 — Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Theatre

February 26-27 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

February 28 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

March 2 — Nashville, TN — The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts

March 3 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

March 4 — Roanoke, VA — Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre

March 5-6 — Wilmington, NC — Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

March 7 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

March 8 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 9 — Ft. Pierce, FL — Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts

March 11 — Sarasota, FL — Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 12-14 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

March 16 — Montgomery, AL — Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

March 17 — Pensacola, FL — Saenger Theatre

March 18 — Southaven, MS — Landers Center

March 19 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 20 — Longview, TX — Belcher Center

March 21 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

March 22 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

March 23-27 — Houston, TX — Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

March 29 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion

March 30-31 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre

April 1 — Rapid City, SD — Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument

April 3-4 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

April 7 — Regina, SK — Conexus Arts Centre

April 8 — Saskatoon, SK — TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre

April 9 — Edmonton, AB — Edmonton EXPO Centre

April 10 — Prince George, BC — CN Centre

April 11 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Simon and Tim have created, produced and presented some of the world's best-selling shows in over 450 cities in 45 countries, smashing box office records across Australia, on Broadway, London and beyond. Now You See Me Live marks their 12th summer show at the venue, their first being Le Grand Cirque which sold over 40,000 in 10 days, followed by Ariel Dreams and Cirque Adrenaline.

They then created what would become the world's most successful group magic show, The Illusionists and its spin offs The Illusionists 2.0, The Illusionists 1903 – The Golden Age of Magic and The Magic of Christmas. These shows broke box office records around the world including The Palace, Marquis and Neil Simon theatres on Broadway and The Shaftesbury Theatre in London. Other shows include Le Noir, The Unbelievables, Cirque Paris, Cirque Stratosphere and Circus 1903 -- a show that boasted life sized elephants created by the puppeteers from War Horse that enjoyed several sold out seasons on London's West End as well as a Las Vegas residency.

In 2019 their company was acquired by Cirque du Soleil, where Simon continued to serve as the company's President and Chief Executive Producer and produced America's Got Talent Live and created Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple, which has been lauded as the new gold standard for Las Vegas shows. During that time Tim produced Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Disney's The Castle, a 20,000 sqm music experience celebrating the Disney songbook, set around a life size Disney Castle.

Besides Cirque Alice, their acclaimed new show Lionsgate's Now You See Me Live has just enjoyed a sellout summer season at London's Coliseum Theatre, and their highly acclaimed world premiere stage production of GEORGE RR MARTIN's Game of Thrones: The Mad King, co-produced with the Royal Shakespeare Company, will transfer to London in 2027.

About ICON LIVE

ICON LIVE is a leading independent producer and promoter of live entertainment, creating, touring, and presenting concerts, comedy, theatrical productions, family entertainment, immersive experiences, and special events across North America and beyond. Formed through the merger of Icon Concerts and MagicSpace Entertainment, ICON LIVE combines decades of expertise in production, promotion, marketing, ticketing, and operations to deliver live experiences for audiences, artists, venues, and partners. The company develops, owns, produces, and promotes a diverse portfolio of live entertainment properties while maintaining strategic venue partnerships and presenting Broadway and touring productions in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit IconLive.com.



















































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