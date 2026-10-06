Photos: Cirque Alice to Launch North American Tour in January 2027
The new spectacle from the creators of THE ILLUSIONISTS and CIRCUS 1903 will visit over 50 cities across North America.
ICON LIVE today announced the North American tour for Cirque Alice, a theatrical cirque spectacular that reimagines Alice's Adventures in Wonderland through acrobatics, theatricality, and aerial work. Launching in the U.S. for the first time ever on Friday, January 8, 2027 in New Haven, Connecticut, the tour will visit more than 50 cities across the U.S. and Canada, including a two week run in Toronto. Tickets and more information can be found at www.cirquealice.com.
Following acclaimed international engagements in Sydney, Singapore, and London, Cirque Alice invites audiences into a fantastical 'Wonderland' brought to life through world-class acrobatics, larger-than-life characters, puppetry, comedy, dance, and live musical moments. Featuring aerial artistry and contortion, the production transforms Lewis Carroll's timeless world into a modern cirque experience set against newly arranged contemporary interpretations of some of the world's most beloved classical music. Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, the production comes from the same creative force behind some of the world's most successful live entertainment brands.
'The world of Alice is filled with imagination, eccentricity, surprise, and adventure, which makes it the perfect foundation for a cirque spectacular,' says Painter. 'With Cirque Alice, we wanted to create a visually stunning experience that captures the wonder and chaos of Wonderland while showcasing some of today's most extraordinary performers.'
That larger-than-life spirit has helped Cirque Alice captivate audiences internationally before its North American debut.
'Cirque Alice is designed to transport audiences of all ages into a theatrical world filled with extraordinary performances, striking visuals, and nonstop energy,' says Lawson. 'Whether you grew up with Alice or are discovering Wonderland for the first time, the show delivers an unforgettable experience that's funny, thrilling, magical, and emotional all at once.'
The creative team for Cirque Alice is led by Creative Directors Ash Jacks McCready and Kirsty Painter, with choreography by Dane Bates, costumes by Angela Aaron, lighting by Hugo Mercier, and musical arrangements by Martin Raabe-Olsen and Marius Christiansen.
Additional casting details will be announced soon. For more information and tickets, visit www.cirquealice.com and follow @cirquealice on Facebook and Instagram.
2027 Tour Dates
January 8 — New Haven, CT — Shubert Theatre
January 10 — Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium
January 12-24 — Toronto, ON — Ed Mirvish Theatre
January 26 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts
January 27 — Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center
January 28 — Syracuse, NY — Crouse-Hinds Theater
January 29-31 — Worcester, MA — The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts
February 2 — Indianapolis, IN — Clowes Memorial Hall
February 3 — Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena at The MARK
February 4 — Duluth, MN — DECC Symphony Hall
February 5-6 — Madison, WI — Overture Center for the Arts
February 7 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace
February 8 — Chattanooga, TN — Tennessee Theatre
February 9 — Bowling Green, KY — Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
February 10 — South Bend — Morris Performing Arts Center
February 11 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium
February 12 — Rockford, IL — Coronado Performing Arts Center
February 13 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Theater
February 16 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center Theater
February 17 — Tysons, VA — Capital One Hall
February 18 — Baltimore, MD — Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
February 19-21 — Reading, PA — Santander Performing Arts Center
February 23 — Raleigh, NC — Memorial Auditorium
February 24 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
February 25 — Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Theatre
February 26-27 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
February 28 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena
March 2 — Nashville, TN — The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
March 3 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
March 4 — Roanoke, VA — Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre
March 5-6 — Wilmington, NC — Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
March 7 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
March 8 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 9 — Ft. Pierce, FL — Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts
March 11 — Sarasota, FL — Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
March 12-14 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
March 16 — Montgomery, AL — Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
March 17 — Pensacola, FL — Saenger Theatre
March 18 — Southaven, MS — Landers Center
March 19 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
March 20 — Longview, TX — Belcher Center
March 21 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
March 22 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre
March 23-27 — Houston, TX — Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
March 29 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion
March 30-31 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre
April 1 — Rapid City, SD — Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument
April 3-4 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
April 7 — Regina, SK — Conexus Arts Centre
April 8 — Saskatoon, SK — TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre
April 9 — Edmonton, AB — Edmonton EXPO Centre
April 10 — Prince George, BC — CN Centre
April 11 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre
About Tim Lawson and Simon Painter
Simon and Tim have created, produced and presented some of the world's best-selling shows in over 450 cities in 45 countries, smashing box office records across Australia, on Broadway, London and beyond. Now You See Me Live marks their 12th summer show at the venue, their first being Le Grand Cirque which sold over 40,000 in 10 days, followed by Ariel Dreams and Cirque Adrenaline.
They then created what would become the world's most successful group magic show, The Illusionists and its spin offs The Illusionists 2.0, The Illusionists 1903 – The Golden Age of Magic and The Magic of Christmas. These shows broke box office records around the world including The Palace, Marquis and Neil Simon theatres on Broadway and The Shaftesbury Theatre in London. Other shows include Le Noir, The Unbelievables, Cirque Paris, Cirque Stratosphere and Circus 1903 -- a show that boasted life sized elephants created by the puppeteers from War Horse that enjoyed several sold out seasons on London's West End as well as a Las Vegas residency.
In 2019 their company was acquired by Cirque du Soleil, where Simon continued to serve as the company's President and Chief Executive Producer and produced America's Got Talent Live and created Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple, which has been lauded as the new gold standard for Las Vegas shows. During that time Tim produced Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Disney's The Castle, a 20,000 sqm music experience celebrating the Disney songbook, set around a life size Disney Castle.
Besides Cirque Alice, their acclaimed new show Lionsgate's Now You See Me Live has just enjoyed a sellout summer season at London's Coliseum Theatre, and their highly acclaimed world premiere stage production of GEORGE RR MARTIN's Game of Thrones: The Mad King, co-produced with the Royal Shakespeare Company, will transfer to London in 2027.
About ICON LIVE
ICON LIVE is a leading independent producer and promoter of live entertainment, creating, touring, and presenting concerts, comedy, theatrical productions, family entertainment, immersive experiences, and special events across North America and beyond. Formed through the merger of Icon Concerts and MagicSpace Entertainment, ICON LIVE combines decades of expertise in production, promotion, marketing, ticketing, and operations to deliver live experiences for audiences, artists, venues, and partners. The company develops, owns, produces, and promotes a diverse portfolio of live entertainment properties while maintaining strategic venue partnerships and presenting Broadway and touring productions in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit IconLive.com.
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