Photos: Cherry Bomb to Release Debut Solo Album THE PURSUIT OF PLEASURE

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Cherry Bomb, the Los Angeles-based solo project of MisterWives' Mandy Lee, has announced her debut solo album, The Pursuit of Pleasure, out November 13. For over a decade, the independent singer-songwriter has been a force in the alt pop scene, captivating crowds with commanding live performances and stunning vocals, and now, with the new record, she is offering a sound described as electric, euphoric, and powerful.

To celebrate, Cherry Bomb has shared 'Crash!', a hard-hitting dance pop single that finds empowerment in going absolutely off the rails. On the new single, the artist says, 'Crash!' is for your next crash out!' One of the first and personal favorite songs written for Cherry Bomb, this single 'sparked the sonic world and sentiment. I hope she's a reminder to anyone who listens that you don't have to keep craning your neck looking back at a past you once had to shrink to fit into.'

'Viva la diva!' is not just an unofficial motto for the record, but a new philosophy Mandy Lee adopted for The Pursuit of Pleasure. Written during a period of emotional struggle and dramatic life changes, Cherry Bomb sought refuge in powerful pop anthems, big dance numbers, and the glitter and glam of the diva in her heart. What came next was a dramatic songwriting challenge she set for herself: all bangers, no ballads.

'Joy is how we survive grief, and this project explores what it means to move through pain while still finding pleasure,' says Lee about her new record. 'This album unravels the guilt, shame and judgment we are often conditioned to carry when exploring, and it's about choosing ourselves as well as our own desires — stepping into intuition and away from all that inhibits who we truly are, not who we are expected to be. Inspired by my muses — The Birth of Venus, Eve, and the little rebellious firecracker who never shied away from her muchness — 'The Pursuit of Pleasure' is an un-forbidden liberation back to self.'

Cherry Bomb will be hosting an album release show in Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge on November 18. Tickets will go on sale on October 2.

Cherry Bomb is also set for a performance at this year's All Things Go music festival in New York City. Joining the first-ever all women-led lineup for a major musical festival, she will be making her solo debut on September 27, playing alongside indie pop artists including MUNA, Grace Ives, hemlocke springs, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Earlier this year, Lee unveiled Cherry Bomb with the single 'Never Be Me (M★ther★cker).' PAPER Magazine, who debuted the video, wrote, 'The track is pop perfection, chronicling her departure from her old life and excitement for the road ahead. Her fluttering vocals that earworm synths define this genre she's calling 'popera.'' The outlet added that the video 'highlights bright, DIY-ed costumes and the feminine energy-filled community that's helped her reach these new heights.'

Listeners then got a taste of Mandy Lee's rebellious side with 'Digital Girl,' a Y2K-inspired synth pop single offering resistance to the pressures of modernity. FLOOD Magazine, who debuted the official music video on April 2, compared the 'digital-age operatics' of her vocals to Caroline Polachek, saying the video is 'just as vibrant as the song itself. Immersing the viewer in the colorful world the song establishes with its explosive chorus and underlying '00s club beat, the video also emphasizes the lyrical themes explored on the single.'

Cherry Bomb's artistic vision then grew to biblical proportions on the disco pop anthem 'Sorry You're Not Sorry,' a story of self-love, confidence, and alchemizing heartbreak into heartbeats. It mirrors the neon, bedazzled world of Cherry Bomb with feather boas, high heels, and the extravagant spirit of ballrooms, channeling the flamboyance of cult classic films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet.

Her previous single 'Myriad Reflector' was inspired by the original name for the disco ball, transforming the cracks between jagged pieces of mirrors — frames for reflection and memory — into beams of light.

For over a decade, Mandy Lee has led alt-pop band MisterWives with her distinctly compelling vocals and commanding stage presence, including several tours, festivals around the world and four official studio albums, one live album and one deluxe album. The Pursuit of Pleasure begins on November 13.

About Cherry Bomb

Mandy Lee is stepping into her power with Cherry Bomb — a fierce, glitter-soaked solo project born from rebellion, heartbreak, and radical self-expression. Best known as the powerhouse frontwoman of MisterWives, Lee uses Cherry Bomb as a bridge to get back to who she was before the world told her who to be. Lee lights the fuse on her first single, the space disco banger 'Never Be Me,' which she calls 'a declaration of independence about shedding a loveless love. I came home that night from working on the song and just had it blasting in my headphones, dancing around my house alone. It just felt so cathartic.'

Cherry Bomb's second release 'Digital Girl' is described as a confetti-covered, glitching TV fuzz, y2k party champagne-soaked banger for the overstimulated over-thinkers who just want to be seen for their true colors. Inspired by icons like Madonna and Blondie, the music fuses space disco, punk spirit, and diary-like confessionals into a sound that's both danceable and defiant.

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Matty Vogel | Download hi-res image

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