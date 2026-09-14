Photos: All Things Go Ny Announces Set Times for Forest Hills Festival

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All Things Go NY has revealed the set times for its 2026 lineup, featuring headliners Zara Larsson, who will play her first-ever headlining festival set, Brandi Carlile, and returning ATG artists Ethel Cain (playing her final show of 2026 on the Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour), MUNA, Lola Young, and Carly Rae Jepsen. The three-day festival also features The Beaches, Rebecca Black, Cara Delevingne, CMAT, Jensen McRae, Hemlocke Springs, and others. This year's New York edition also features a comedian for the first time, welcoming Meg Stalter.







































The festival takes place Friday, Sept. 25, Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, NY.

Three-day tickets for the festival are sold out for all three days. The last remaining single-day tickets and 2-day combos are available at allthingsgofestival.com.

Earlier this year, at the All Things Go Toronto stage, Lorde stated: 'This is my second All Things Go! I'm trying to catch them all. It's a Pokémon situation for me. This is, without a doubt, the coolest festival in North America. It's the girls, the gays and the theys.'

Lola Young shared: 'All Things Go, we have unfinished business. I feel blessed and ready to take it to the next level. Thank you for having me back.'

All Things Go continues to foster a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have given the festival affectionate and cheeky nicknames, including 'Gay-chella,' 'All Things Gay,' and 'Lesbopalooza.'

The lineup for ATG Festival 2026 DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion includes Hayley Williams, Mitski, Brandi Carlile, Slayyyter and others. This year's ATG Festival Toronto saw Lorde, Kesha, The Beaches, Wet Leg, and others headline June 6 and 7 at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre.

All Things Go @ Forest Hills - Friday September 25

2:15-2:45 - Chloe Qisha

3:00-3:30 - Blu DeTiger

4:00-4:35 - Cara Delevingne

5:05-6:05 - Rebecca Black

6:50-7:50 - Lola Young

8:45-10 - Zara Larsson

Gates 2PM

All Things Go @ Forest Hills - Saturday September 26

2:15-2:45 - Natali Jinju

3:30-3:30 - Meg Stalter

4:05-4:50 - Jensen McRae

5:20-6:05 - CMAT

6:50-7:50 - Ethel Cain

8:35-10:00 - Brandi Carlile

Gates 2PM

All Things Go @ Forest Hills - Sunday September 27

2:15-2:45 - Cherry Bomb

3:00-3:30 - Grace Ives

3:45-4:30 - Hemlocke Springs

5:30-6:15 - The Beaches

7:00-8:00 - Carly Rae Jepsen

8:45-10:00 - MUNA

Gates 2PM

About All Things Go

All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC and New York City, known for its approach to curation and community. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased artists including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Doechii, Clairo, Djo, Lucy Dacus and others. At the heart of the festival is a fan community known as 'The Besties.' All Things Go was nominated for Pollstar's Music Festival of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and has been featured in media outlets such as The New York Times, Variety, Forbes, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, CNN, Pitchfork, NPR, and The Washington Post.

About Forest Hills Stadium

Forest Hills Stadium first cemented its place in the canon of iconic American venues during the second half of the 20th century when, as the home of the U.S. Open, it hosted some of the most important tennis matches of its time. Beyond sports, the Romanesque stadium and its acoustics also became known as a must-play for musical acts at the height of their fame, hosting notable concerts of the 60's and 70's, including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Bob Dylan. The venue's grounds have also served as a backdrop for films and television, including Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train and Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums. When the U.S. Open moved to a larger space in Flushing, Queens in 1977, the stadium fell into disrepair, and its days as a venue faded. In 2013, Madison House Presents partnered with the West Side Tennis Club to rehabilitate the stadium and bring events back to the venue.

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