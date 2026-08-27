Cherry Bomb Releases New Single MYRIAD REFLECTOR Ahead of Solo Festival Debut

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Cherry Bomb, the Los Angeles-based solo project of MisterWives' Mandy Lee, has released 'Myriad Reflector,' her newest single. Inspired by the original name for the disco ball, the song transforms the cracks between jagged pieces of mirrors — frames for reflection and memory — into beams of light. 'Need the broken pieces for light to get in between,' she sings in her signature operatic vocals, which soar above the fried synth pop core of the track. In the next breath, she lets all her haunted memories go: 'Now I barely hear you when i'm blowing out the speakers!'

The disco ball is 'the heart of the dance floor,' says Mandy Lee. When it came to writing her anthemic new track, she said, 'The multitudes of tiny, glittering, fragmented mirrors sparked the idea of how much we need the broken pieces to let the light get through. Much like our own experience the good the bad and the painful jagged parts soften with time and you learn to embrace all sides.'

'Myriad Reflector' comes with a new music video directed by Matty Vogel. Returning to her hometown of New York City to film, Cherry Bomb plays with the idea of reframing dark memories into flashes of fun, light, and fondness. 'It's an ode to the city that raised me and my love of music,' says Lee. 'The video takes place on the subway that, akin to a myriad reflector, brings together a constellation of individual fragments to create a single mosaic. It was made with the help of my incredible crew and video vixen friends whose joy has inspired its feeling.'

Earlier this year, Lee unveiled Cherry Bomb with the splashy, upbeat banger 'Never Be Me (M★ther★cker).' PAPER Magazine, who debuted the video, wrote, 'The track is pop perfection, chronicling her departure from her old life and excitement for the road ahead. Her fluttering vocals that earworm synths define this genre she's calling 'popera.'' Adding, the video, 'highlights bright, DIY-ed costumes and the feminine energy-filled community that's helped her reach these new heights.'

Listeners then got a taste of Mandy Lee's rebellious side with 'Digital Girl,' a dizzying Y2K-inspired synth pop single offering fiery resistance to the pressures of modernity. FLOOD Magazine, who debuted the official music video on April 2, says it's 'just as vibrant as the song itself. Immersing the viewer in the colorful world the song establishes with its explosive chorus and underlying '00s club beat, the video also emphasizes the lyrical themes explored on the single.' They added, '[First single] Never Be Me' had more in common with the modern pop canon as established by Chappell Roan, while its follow-up single 'Digital Girl' dipped its toes in the digital-age operatics of Caroline Polachek's catalog.'

Cherry Bomb's artistic vision then grew to biblical proportions on the glamorous, disco pop anthem of 'Sorry You're Not Sorry', a story of self-love, confidence, and alchemizing heartbreak into heartbeats, pumping all the pain away one dance at a time. Its music video features the Haus Of Cherry — a troupe of dancers, drag queens, showgirls, and divas — and visually hammers the final nail in Mandy Lee's coffin for all the guilt she no longer needs to feel. It mirrors the neon, bedazzled world of Cherry Bomb with feather boas, the highest high heels, and the extravagant spirit of ballrooms, channeling the flamboyance of cult classic films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet.

Cherry Bomb is also set for her upcoming performance at this year's All Things Go music festival in New York City. Joining the first-ever all women-led lineup for a major musical festival, she'll be making her solo debut on September 27, playing alongside indie pop acts including MUNA, Grace Ives, hemlocke springs, and Carly Rae Jepsen, at Forest Hills Stadium.

'Having toured for over a decade, you learn pretty quickly you'll often be one of the few if not only female artists on an entire festival bill,' she told Impact earlier this month. 'To see the paradigm finally shifting is inspiring and gives me hope for what more stages and spaces should look like. I'm so honored and elated for Cherry's first show to be All Things Go who are paving the way for the change and community I've been dreaming of!'

For over a decade, Mandy Lee has led alt-pop band MisterWives with her distinctly compelling vocals and commanding stage presence, including several tours, festivals around the world and four official studio albums, one live album and one deluxe album. Now, Lee is shaping a sonic universe of her own, blending party with the profound.

About Cherry Bomb

Mandy Lee is stepping into her power with Cherry Bomb — a fierce, glitter-soaked solo project born from rebellion, heartbreak, and radical self-expression. Best known as the powerhouse frontwoman of MisterWives, Lee uses Cherry Bomb as a bridge to get back to who she was before the world told her who to be. Lee lights on the fuse on her first single, the space disco banger 'Never Be Me,' which she calls 'a declaration of independence about shedding a loveless love. I came home that night from working on the song and just had it blasting in my headphones, dancing around my house alone. It just felt so cathartic.'

Cherry Bomb's second release 'Digital Girl' is a confetti-covered, glitching TV fuzz, y2k party champagne-soaked banger for the overstimulated over-thinkers who just want to be seen for their true colors. In a world dragged around by social media likes that go up in tandem with insecurity driven self doubt, Cherry Bomb is raging against the machine in full technicolor with an unbreakable love from within. Inspired by icons like Madonna and Blondie, the music fuses space disco, punk spirit, and diary-like confessionals into a sound that's both danceable and defiant. This isn't a reinvention — it's a detonation.

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Matty Vogel | Download hi-res image

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