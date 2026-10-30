Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: CRATE Share Music Videos for Debut Album Tracks
The shoegaze-influenced band's debut album features slowcore tracks with lush harmonies and dreamy production.
New York's Crate have shared two new music videos for their songs 'Not My Song (Mine to Keep)' and 'Necklace.' Both tracks are off their upcoming debut album Crate, available everywhere November 13, 2026 digitally, on CDs and vinyl via Good English Records. Physicals are available for preorder now at goodenglishrecords.bandcamp.com.
The video for 'Not My Song (Mine to Keep)' features footage taken by Ry Minter, Tate Shockley, and Ethan Biamont, landing like a hazy memory. Lyrics float over vignettes of the band, immersed in nature and through night vision. Animations and editing were done by Quiet Sports, who also contributed to the 'Necklace' video.
The official music video for 'Necklace' arrives today, featuring a magical necklace. Filmed in Brooklyn, the video features Ezra enjoying a sunny day until the unruly powers of his magic necklace evaporate two of life's simplest pleasures; friends and beer.
The first preview of the diaristic, bittersweet rock record arrived last month with 'Not My Song (Mine to Keep),' a track that slides from anxious confession into aching regret before settling into something slower and softer than where it started.
Crate is eleven tracks built in pieces across Brooklyn apartments and practice spaces before coming together at Ethan Williams of Shower Curtain's studio in Queens. Produced and mixed by Cody alongside TJ Freda of Gift, the record leans into love and change, with Cody and Ezra trading off songwriting duties across a shared, diaristic lyrical world. Capturing relationships that end before they start, the cycles people can't break out of, and the disorientation of hearing yourself become someone new. Sonically, the band works in a hazy, unhurried strain of guitar rock indebted to the noisier corners of My Bloody Valentine and the quieter corners of American Analog Set, Acetone, and Duster, letting songs breathe rather than rushing to resolve. It's the culmination of three years and two prior singles, 'Julia' and 'Necklace,' the first of which Stereogum called 'the best shoegaze song of the year by a band with only one song.'
Entrenched in Brooklyn's DIY scene, Crate has played shows around town alongside Starcleaner Reunion, Shower Curtain, bloodsports and more. This spring, they were tapped by Nothing to play the Slide Away Festival in Chicago with Hum and Chapterhouse. More shows will be announced soon. For more information and updates on upcoming shows, follow Crate on Instagram at @crate.nyc.
Album Details
CRATE
CRATE
Good English Records
Release Date: November 13, 2026
Photo Credit: Tate Shockley [Download Hi-Res Image]
Photo Credit: Tate Shockley [Download Hi-Res Image]
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