SHINER to Release THE Y SECTION Rarities, West Coast Tour Through Oct 16

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Spartan Records and Shiner have released The Y Section, a new rarities collection from the Kansas City shoegaze/post-hardcore band. A career-spanning collection of rarities, unreleased material and hard-to-find tracks drawn from across 25-plus years, The Y Section gathers Shiner's vast and rich history in one single place. Rather than a greatest hits victory lap, The Y Section is a portrait of a restless, evolving band: the detours, experiments, and overlooked gems that map how Shiner became Shiner. For longtime fans, it's the missing piece of the catalog; for newer listeners drawn in by BELIEVEYOUME, it's an invitation into the deep end. Still heavy, still weird, still pushing forward, now with the full arc in view.

Featured on the collection is Shiner's reverent, heavy-eyed version of My Bloody Valentine's timeless 'Only Shallow,' which was recorded and mixed at Westend Studios by Paul Malinowski in 2003 and released via Grand Theft Autumn Records. 'We had been playing 'Only Shallow' on tour as a closer — always at the end because who wants to put their stupid songs after this behemoth? — and we were getting it down pretty well,' Shiner frontman Allen Epley recalls. 'Not surprisingly, and thankfully, the original recording of this was not used. Instead we retreated to our home away from home, Westend Studios in Kansas City just over the state line in Kansas owned by our great friend Mike Miller, and banged it out one afternoon. We were prepared and Paul made a killer mix, and that's what you hear today.'

Shiner will be making headline appearances through Friday, October 16 on the U.S. west coast with support from industrial-tinged, post-punk greats Fotocrime. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via shiner.net, and a full listing of remaining dates can be found below.

Tracklist

Crush

Cowboy

Floodwater

Half Empty

Sleep It Off

A Sailors Fate

Two Black Eyes

Dirty Jazz

I'll Leave Without You

Only Shallow

Tour Dates

October 09 — Seattle, WA — Clock Out Lounge #

October 10 — Portland, OR — Bunk Bar #

October 12 — San Francisco, CA — Ivy Room #

October 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echoplex #

October 14 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy and Harriet's #

October 15 — San Diego, CA — Casbah #

October 16 — Las Vegas, NV — The Griffin #

# — w/ Fotocrime

Photo Credit: Andy Mueller



Photo Credit: Andy Mueller

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 13 Hrs 17 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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