C.O.F.F.I.N to Release OUT IN OSLO Album Featuring New Track "13 Days"

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Australian rock band C.O.F.F.I.N (Children Of Finland Fighting In Norway) presented their new single '13 Days' last week. Released digitally on August 25th, the new single is the last sonic offering from their sixth studio album Out in Oslo, which will be released September 18th via p(doom) records.

Out today on streaming platforms worldwide, the new single showcases a softer side to the band through a laidback acoustic-heavy palette, one that contrasts the more rambunctious and unfiltered rock 'n'roll tracks 'Sleep In It' and 'Think Bad'.

Ben Portnoy from C.O.F.F.I.N. describes the track's inspiration as follows:

'13 Days was the last song written for the album, and was originally an acoustic solo track I had been working on. Producer Declan Mehrtens asked if we had anything in the works that was a real step-away from our compositional comfort zone.

Kosty had been staying at my place and overheard me the night before on the acoustic tinkering with a solo song and suggested, 'What about that one from last night?' I was quick to shut the idea down, saying it wasn't a C.O.F.F.I.N song. I think mainly because I didn't want to feel as though I was imposing my own songs and guitar style on the band. Also probably felt a bit exposed.

Declan was intrigued, though and persuaded me to show the fellas. One rule we had for this record was to not rule anything out when writing it, and the guys were really supportive and excited about the idea of having our first acoustic track on this album. We were also reminded that any song is a C.O.F.F.I.N song once we're all playing it together. We're lucky not to feel restricted by a genre or external expectations.

Lyrically, the song documents the folly of our legal system through the story of two friends who were facing potential jail time for acts of on-the-street justice (that didn't involve anyone being hurt). They were given 13 Days from January 1 to figure out their defence AND fund it!'

Tracklist

1. Out In Oslo

2. Sleep In It

3. Think Bad

4. A Place To Stay

5. 13 Days

6. Won't Let You Down

7. Loose Ties

8. Fair Enough

9. Gettin' Down

10. See Ya Later

11. Miles Away

C.O.F.F.I.N are keeping it busy in 2026. In addition to a tour later this year, the band are also gearing up for the release of their documentary 10,000 Miles From Oslo. Throughout July, the documentary has been screening at cinemas in Melbourne, Sydney, Europe and North America, and hits the UK in August. Featuring commentary from family, collaborators and figures across the Australian music community, alongside live in-studio performances and early previews of unreleased music, the film offers an intimate inside view into who C.O.F.F.I.N is. The documentary follows the band's 20-year journey, from teenage beginnings through to the making of their new album.

The new album Out In Oslo is both a celebration of this journey and the beginning of a new chapter.

Additionally, alongside the documentary rollout, C.O.F.F.I.N recently announced a run of EU, AUS, and UK tour dates for the fall of 2026 and spring of 2027.

Out In Oslo Australian Tour 2027

Friday 26 Feb 2027 - Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 5 March 2027 - Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW [Lic AA]

Saturday 6 March 2027 - Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 12 March 2027 -The Rosemount, Perth, WA

Saturday 13 March 2027 - Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA [Lic AA]

Saturday 20 March - Altar Bar, Hobart, TAS

Tickets on sale now via www.coffinband.com/shows

Documentary Screenings

28 August - New Farm Cinemas, Brisbane - NEW DATE

30 August - Palace Nova, Adelaide - NEW DATE

1 September- Brunswick Picture House, Melbourne - SOLD OUT

November 27 — Vaterland, Oslo*

*Q&A with C.O.F.F.I.N and director Jake Laderman.

Tickets from www.coffinband.com/shows

EU / UK Tour Dates

17/11 — Bristol, UK, Exchange

18/11 — Manchester, UK, YES

19/11 — Nottingham, UK, Bodega

20/11 — London, UK, MOTH Club

21/11 — Brussels, Belgium, Tough Enough

22/11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, Bitterzoet

23/11 — Hamburg, Germany, Molotow

25/11 — Stockholm, Sweden, Debaser Nova

26/11 — Oslo, Norway, Vaterland SOLD OUT

27/11 — Oslo, Norway, Vaterland SOLD OUT

28/11 — Gothenburg, Sweden, Monument

29/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Stengade

30/11 — Berlin, Germany, Cassiopeia

01/12 — Karlsruhe, Germany, Alte Hackerei

02/12 — Cologne, Germany, Gebäude9

03/12 — Rotterdam, Netherlands, Rotown

04/12 — Paris, France, Point Ephemere

05/12 — Le Havre, France, Tetris

Tickets for the shows and screenings are available here.

C.O.F.F.I.N is: Ben Portnoy (Lead Vocals / Drums), Abijah Rado (Lead Guitar / Vocals), Aaron Moss (Guitar / Vocals) & Steven 'Kosty' Kostogiannis (Bass / Vocals).

Produced by Declan Mehrtens (Amyl and The Sniffers), with vocals co-produced by Jason Whalley (Frenzal Rhomb), Out In Oslo captures C.O.F.F.I.N at their most expansive and refined. While retaining the grit and energy that the band are known for, the album broadens their sonic palette with greater dynamics, richer textures and some of their most adventurous songwriting to date. The music nods to the rich and raw lineage of bands such as Coloured Balls, The Angels and AC/DC, while filtering it through their own Northern Beaches lens, exploring ideas around Australian identity, community, environmentalism, injustice and the country's connection with the rest of the world.

Having shared stages with acts including Amyl and The Sniffers, Viagra Boys and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, C.O.F.F.I.N's relentless curiosity, work ethic and commitment to their craft has seen them evolve from a Manly Beaches upstart to one of Australia's most respected contemporary rock'n'roll exports. Their last full-length album Australia Stops, released in 2023, received an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album, alongside a National Live Music Award for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Album.

With years spent refining their craft, C.O.F.F.I.N's music began to focus more on important social issues, such as climate action, indigenous rights and gender politics. The sheer power of their musical response to social injustices faced as a society is a key element that C.O.F.F.I.N fans everywhere have recognised and come to adore. C.O.F.F.I.N have become a cherished band, staple to the punk/rock community across the globe and an integral live band in Australian rock and roll history.

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdzieconski



Photo Credit: Jamie Wdzieconski

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