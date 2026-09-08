C.O.F.F.I.N to Release New Album OUT IN OSLO via p(doom) Records
Amyl and the Sniffers guitarist Declan Mehrtens produced the record, out on King Gizzard's p(doom) label.
By: Rachel Stone
Australian rock band C.O.F.F.I.N released their sixth studio album, Out in Oslo, on September 18th via King Gizzard's p(doom) records.
Out in Oslo features raw and unadulterated rock n'roll akin to predecessors like Coloured Balls, The Angels and AC/DC.
Produced by Amyl and the Sniffers guitarist Declan Mehrtens, C.O.F.F.I.N's new record arrives after the release of the prior singles 'Think Bad' and 'Sleep In It'. Deafening yet enticing, Out in Oslo maintains the original grit and swagger the band has adopted, though this time with richer textures and more adventurous songwriting.
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