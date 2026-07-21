C.O.F.F.I.N to Release New Album OUT IN OSLO via P(Doom) Records

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Australian rock band C.O.F.F.I.N is set to release a new album, OUT IN OSLO, on September 18th through P(Doom) Records, alongside a new single titled 'Think Bad.'

The new single sees C.O.F.F.I.N exploring rock 'n' roll more deeply, taking a step away from fast-paced, wall-of-sound power to a more mid-paced groove filled with ZZ Top-toughness.

Ben Portnoy from C.O.F.F.I.N describes the track's inspiration as follows:

'Think Bad describes the use of negativity to fuel forward motion. It's about using hard thoughts as a compass, reminding yourself that not everything that feels good is good for you, while at the same time, understanding that the combined weight of cynicism and reckless behaviour can make the greatest losses.'

In addition to the digital release, C.O.F.F.I.N present an amusement park-themed video featuring the band goofing around.

OUT IN OSLO — Tracklisting

1. Out In Oslo

2. Sleep In It

3. Think Bad

4. A Place To Stay

5. 13 Days

6. Won't Let You Down

7. Loose Ties

8. Fair Enough

9. Gettin' Down

10. See Ya Later

11. Miles Away

In addition to a tour later this year, C.O.F.F.I.N are also gearing up for the release of their documentary 10,000 Miles From Oslo. Throughout July, the documentary has been screening at cinemas in Melbourne, Sydney, Europe and North America, and hits the UK in August. Featuring commentary from family, collaborators and figures across the Australian music community, alongside live in-studio performances and early previews of unreleased music, the film offers an intimate inside view into who C.O.F.F.I.N is. The documentary follows the band's 20-year journey, from teenage beginnings through to the making of their new album.

The new album OUT IN OSLO is both a celebration of this journey and the beginning of a new chapter.

SCREENINGS:

10/08 — Genesis Cinema, London*

12/08 — Cultplex, Manchester*

27/11 — Vaterland, Oslo* SOLD OUT

*Q&A with C.O.F.F.I.N and director Jake Laderman.

EU / UK TOUR DATES:

17/11 — Bristol, UK, Exchange

18/11 — Manchester, UK, YES

19/11 — Nottingham, UK, Bodega

20/11 — London, UK, MOTH Club

21/11 — Brussels, Belgium, Tough Enough

22/11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, Bitterzoet

23/11 — Hamburg, Germany, Molotow

25/11 — Stockholm, Sweden, Debaser Nova

26/11 — Oslo, Norway, Vaterland SOLD OUT

27/11 — Oslo, Norway, Vaterland SOLD OUT

28/11 — Gothenburg, Sweden, Monument

29/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Stengade

30/11 — Berlin, Germany, Cassiopeia

01/12 — Karlsruhe, Germany, Alte Hackerei

02/12 — Cologne, Germany, Gebäude9

03/12 — Rotterdam, Netherlands, Rotown

04/12 — Paris, France, Point Ephemere

05/12 — Le Havre, France, Tetris

Tickets for the shows and screenings are available here.

C.O.F.F.I.N is: Ben Portnoy (Lead Vocals / Drums), Abijah Rado (Lead Guitar / Vocals), Aaron Moss (Guitar / Vocals) & Steven 'Kosty' Kostogiannis (Bass / Vocals).

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdzieconski

C.O.F.F.I.N BIO:

Produced by Declan Mehrtens (Amyl and The Sniffers), with vocals co-produced by Jason Whalley (Frenzal Rhomb), OUT IN OSLO captures C.O.F.F.I.N at their most expansive and refined. While retaining the grit and energy that the band are known for, the album broadens their sonic palette with greater dynamics, richer textures and some of their most adventurous songwriting to date. The music nods to the rich and raw lineage of bands such as Coloured Balls, The Angels and AC/DC, while filtering it through their own Northern Beaches lens, exploring ideas around Australian identity, community, environmentalism, injustice and the country's connection with the rest of the world.

Having shared stages with acts including Amyl and The Sniffers, Viagra Boys and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, C.O.F.F.I.N's relentless curiosity, work ethic and commitment to their craft has seen them evolve from a Manly Beaches upstart to one of Australia's most respected contemporary rock'n'roll exports. Their last full-length album AUSTRALIA STOPS, released in 2023, received an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album, alongside a National Live Music Award for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Album.

With years spent refining their craft, C.O.F.F.I.N's music began to focus more on important social issues, such as climate action, indigenous rights and gender politics. The sheer power of their musical response to social injustices we face as a society is a key element that C.O.F.F.I.N fans everywhere have recognised and come to adore. C.O.F.F.I.N have become a cherished band, staple to the punk/rock community across the globe and an integral live band in Australian rock and roll history.



Photo Credit: Jamie Wdzieconski

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