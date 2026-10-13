Photos: Billy Crystal Honored at PaleyFest NY Celebrating 860 Broadway Show

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The Paley Center for Media continued its annual fall festival, PaleyFest NY, on Monday evening with a special evening celebrating Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director Billy Crystal, his new Broadway show, 860, and his career in entertainment. This year's festival also marked the first year of the PaleyFest Award, celebrating excellence in media, television and entertainment, which is being presented to participating shows.

The program included a red carpet appearance by Crystal and an exclusive conversation moderated by Whoopi Goldberg, Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning performer, offering audiences an intimate look at Crystal's journey and the experiences, creativity and humor that have defined his career.

Fans gathered at the sold-out Bennack Theater for a special evening made possible by Citi. Longtime friends Crystal and Goldberg shared stories from Crystal's career in entertainment and reflected on his latest chapter on Broadway with 860. Goldberg praised Crystal's passion for performing, telling him, 'I'm so enjoying your love of being on stage.' She also reflected on the unique demands of live performance, adding, 'live performance you get what you get. Not everybody can do it.'

Discussing the experience of bringing the story to the stage, Crystal reflected, 'bringing that to the stage was really cathartic.' He emphasized that the story goes beyond loss, explaining, 'It's not just about loss. It's about a family coming together and it's about renewal.' He added, 'It's not just starting over, it's moving forward.'

Recalling his experience with hardships, Crystal recalled the responsibility he felt to be honest with the children about what was happening. 'When you're watching your town burn down and you know it's coming and the kids are there and they're young… the responsibility you feel is alright, I gotta be real with them. If I'm gonna cry, I'm gonna cry and if I'm gonna hold onto this, I'm gonna hold on to it,' he shared. Despite the devastation, he emphasized, 'we were fortunate to still have each other.'

Crystal also shared memories of his father, recalling his quiet nature, strong work ethic and love for his family. 'He had a great sense of humor. He was quiet but he loved us [the boys]... he worked so hard,' Crystal said, ruminating on the lasting influence his father had on his life and career.

Looking back on his early days in entertainment, Crystal recounted the uncertainty surrounding his involvement with the first episode of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. He recalled believing his career was over after being cut from the show, saying he went home thinking, 'I blew it, my career is over, Lorne cut me from the show and this is over.'

The conversation also highlighted the humor and camaraderie that have defined Crystal's career. When Goldberg asked about what it's like working with his wife, producer Janice Crystal, on his latest project, he quipped, 'You know I'm sleeping with the producer. An age-old Hollywood story.'

Photo Credit: The Paley Museum











Maureen J. Reidy and Frank A. Bennack, Jr. present the PaleyFest award to Billy Crystal at PaleyFest NY at The Paley Museum in New York City on October 12. Download Images HERE Credit: Courtesy of The Paley Museum [New York, NY - October 12, 2026] – On Monday evening, The Paley Center for Media continued its annual fall festival, PaleyFest NY, with a special



Photo Credit: The Paley Museum

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