Photos: Beyond The Music to Host Manchester Conference and Festival

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Beyond The Music, the policy-setting music & creative industry conference and music showcase festival, will return to Greater Manchester next month, taking over the MediaCity campus in Salford for the very first time from 6th - 9th October for an expansive programme of keynotes, summits, lectures and music showcases.



























Revealed today, the full 2026 conference programme titled Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness details Beyond The Music's commitment to a strengthened, connected and collaborative industry. Across three days, it will host leading voices from music, film, gaming, media, technology and more; convening creativity, culture and innovation in order to identify, discuss and solve some of the biggest challenges facing modern industries.

Beyond The Music 2026 will begin with a very special opening premiere of 24 Hour Party People, the 24th Anniversary reissue; accompanied by an exclusive keynote session with Steve Coogan (Actor), Michael Winterbottom (Director) and Andrew Eaton (Producer) on Tuesday 6th October.

Official conference and festival programming will then begin on Wednesday 7th October, with the 'Life' programme to be introduced by Bev Craig, the new Mayor of Greater Manchester and founding member of Beyond The Music; followed by Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy's 'A Place For Us: A call for a sovereign creativity' address. The programme will then delve into summit discussions spanning creative activism for artists and the ever evolving class divide within the creative industries; alongside a 'The team behind…' session with Tommas Arnby, Manager of Yungblud.

Wednesday will also see Beyond The Music host the first ever UK edition of Billboard UK's 40 Under 40 Honors List, where artists, creators, delegates and industry pioneers will gather at the Beyond The Music opening lunch to celebrate the future leaders of the UK music industry; later opening into a series of mixers and networking events designed to connect leaders from past, present and future.

The Beyond The Music conference programme will also welcome the voices of some of the creative industries' most influential women, with keynotes from Dr Jo Twist OBE, Chief Executive of the BPI; and Sophie Jones, CEO of the Royal Television Society. Joining them will be Jo Charrington, President of Capitol Records UK and Stacey Tang, Co-President of RCA UK for two special keynote conversations presented by The Money Trench: The Music Industry Podcast with Mark Sutherland.

Thursday's 'Liberty' summit programme will tackle everything from music industry investment; creative sovereignty in the face of unprecedented industry change; rights and wrongs of our future creative economy; a new direction for the live music eco-system; and what the creative industries really need from the UK government's new 'Turn It Up' plan.

Further keynotes conversations will welcome Sunderland singer-songwriter Tom A. Smith, and Martin Goldschmidt, Chairman and Founder of Cooking Vinyl in conversation with John Robb; while artist Daudi Matsiko will speak with Joe Hastings, CEO of Music Support.

Most uniquely, Beyond The Music 2026 will host a full day, The Creative Industries AI Summit convened by the new Prime Minister of the UK and founding member of Beyond The Music, Andy Burnham on Friday 6th October. The session will bring together leaders from every corner of the creative industries, who will meet for the very first time to align on a rights-and-integrity first policy for AI in the content industries; 'The Manchester Principles'.

Announced to join over 100 speakers for the 2026 conference programme today are Jo Charrington (President, Capitol Records UK); Amber Davis (SVP, Warner Chappell Music); Molly Neuman (President, CD Baby); Gee Davy (CEO, AIM); The Ting Tings (Artist); Jon Collins (LIVE); Tiffany Calver (DJ, Broadcaster & Writer); Tom Kiehl (CEO, UK Music); Lucy Noble (VP, AEG); Shani Gonzales (MD, Warner Chappell); Mark Sutherland (The Money Trench); Josh Daniel (Generator); Sprout Grooters (Youth Music); Ant Andrews (Expectation Management / The Molotovs); Shain Shapiro (Founder, Sound Diplomacy); Ant Hippsley (Milk & Honey); John Robb (Louder Than War); Michael Dugher (Music Champion, DCMS); Iain Cooke (45RPM); Alexandra Condon (VP Public Policy & Affairs, Warner Music Group); James Frith MP (Bury North); Rose Marley (CEO, Co-operatives UK), Trigga (Artist), Jin Jin (Songwriter), Alastair Webber (CEO, The Other Songs), Seb Lowe (Artist) and Joe Hastings (Music Support).

The full list of speakers, timings and conference details, including access to full delegate tickets for Beyond The Music 2026, can be found at beyondthemusic.co.uk.

By night, Beyond The Music plays host to the future of grassroots music as it transforms MediaCity and neighboring Salford venues into a hub of discovery; redefining the meaning of 'grassroots' and embracing creativity with the repurposing of TV studios, outdoors spaces, bars and more.

Curated by co-founder and lead music programmer Oli Wilson, alongside a host of some of the most influential names and organisations in the music industry, including: SXSW, Amazon Music +44, BBC Introducing, NQ, Rock and Metal Alliance, The Line of Best Fit, Notion, Chris Hawkins' Awesome Friends, The Money Trench, Dot to Dot Festival, Focus Wales, Louder Than War, DMY and many more; the 2026 festival lineup pledges to a 50/50 gender split across its lineups and ensuring underrepresented and undersupported genres, scenes and individuals – particularly those from Greater Manchester – are offered equal opportunities to grow their fanbases and professional networks regardless of their level of experience within the music industry.

Announced to join the line-up today are Birmingham rapper Kofi Stone, whose musical diet of Lupe Fiasco, Common, Kano and Sway and deeply reflective narratives on love, faith, family and race have seen him collaborate with Loyle Carner and Maverick Sabre and praised by everyone from The Guardian to Glamcult; emerging South Manchester rapper Suggz; and MOBO award-winning Scorcher.

Elsewhere, there's British-Ugandan singer-songwriter Daudi Matsiko; Cheshire-born artist Abbie Ozard, whose 90's inspired indie-pop has won acclaim from the likes of Notion, The Line of Best Fit and Dork Magazine; plus alt-rockers HotWax, the trio hailed by NME as 'Britain's next great guitar band.'

Festival tickets, delegate passes and day and single show tickets are available to purchase now, for more information see beyondthemusic.co.uk.

Beyond The Music 2026 Music Lineup (A-Z)

40,000 Leagues // Abbie Ozard // A Certain Ratio (DJ) // ALT BLK ERA // Another Country $$$$ // Ascar // Bawo // Beam Noir // BEX // Bitter Kisses // Blood Dealer // Bloodworm // Boo Kickz // Bruise Control // Charlotte OC // Che3kz // Cody Frost // Conduit // cruush // Cutscene // Daudi Matsiko // Dead Stilettos // Dekaytah // Egotist // Ellysse Mason // Ewan Sim // Freya Beer // GANS // Gen and The Degenerates // Georgian // GETNER // Hana Lili // Heavy Salad // Holly Head // HotWax // Hungry // Jayahadadream // Isabel // Ishango Bone // JD Cliffe // Kofi Stone // Lady Ice // Lei Hope // LIINES // Loren Heat // Manilla Times // Marie Franc // Max White // Miracooler // Migraine Mowgli // Molly J // Mouth Ulcers // Naomi Kalu // Nessa May // Nico Harmony // OneDa // Quick Romance // Pavé // Poor Effort // PrinceTheKid // Rahika // Roukaya B // Ruby Duff // Scared Little Toaster // Scorcher // SILVERWINGKILLER // Soapbox // SpaceAcre // Suggz // Superlative // Super Market // Sweet Gene // Swivel // TANA // Teleshopping // The Public Eye // The Slow Readers Club // The Small Fortunes // The Wran // The Zangwills // Third Kulture // Tom A. Smith // Treks // Ugly Club // Venkappa // VICI // Walt Disco // Yetti Tabai

About Beyond The Music

Beyond The Music is a co-operative global music conference and festival based in Greater Manchester, UK; a creative convergence and central connection point for some of the most vital voices in music, creative and content industries across the globe.

Taking place in Greater Manchester - the beating heart of the UK's cultural enterprise and a city historically known for social change - Beyond The Music hosts a unique, three-day global forum and diverse live music festival, protecting both the position and ownership of the music & content industries within the new cultural economy by bringing music, tech, AV, gaming, brands, and AI together to build a creative alliance for the future.

The annual event is a place to gather artists, entrepreneurs, creatives and music industry professionals with funders, politicians, businesses and organisations in order to define and tackle the most pressing issues from across the creative content industry. By encouraging thought provoking conversations and equal access to the creative industries, Beyond The Music works to initiate change, shape vital new policies and redefine the right to creative ownership within the current cultural landscape whilst simultaneously shifting the spotlight back onto live and new music, and rediscovering the true meaning of grassroots music and venues.

Beyond The Music's 'INSPIRE' programme also bridges the gap between underrepresented and underfunded youth and the creative industries, connecting the next generation of Greater Manchester's creative professionals with industry educators and opportunity via a series of networking events, educational talks and ticket provisions.

Beyond The Music is co-founded by promoter and social enterprise founder Oli Wilson and Sarah Pearson, Founder of Wasted Youth Music, alongside Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK. Beyond The Music's founding members span Media City, Co-operatives UK, Factory International, GMCA, Manchester City Council, Salford City Council, Co-op Live, and BPI.

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