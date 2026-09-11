Photos: BOYNEXTDOOR to Release HOME: DELUXE Album; North American Tour Kicks Off October 30

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BOYNEXTDOOR (Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak) will return on September 28 with their 1st Studio Album repackage, HOME: DELUXE.

Photo Credit: KOZ ENTERTAINMENT (HYBE)



















The 14-track album brings together all nine songs from BOYNEXTDOOR's 1st Studio Album, HOME, alongside two new tracks, two previously released songs, and one fan song.

HOME reflected on the journey of the 'boys next door,' capturing the emotions and memories they have gathered since their debut. Building on that foundation, HOME: DELUXE looks beyond the familiar, capturing BOYNEXTDOOR's ambition to step into a wider world while remaining grounded in the emotions and experiences that have shaped them.

The new release arrives as the group continues a steady run of career milestones. Following four consecutive million-selling albums and six consecutive entries on the Billboard 200, HOME marked their highest-charting release to date, debuting at No. 16. The repackage continues that story with new music that bridges the group's journey so far with what lies ahead.

HOME: DELUXE will be released just ahead of the North American leg of their 'BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR 'KNOCK ON Vol. 2'' (hereinafter 'KNOCK ON Vol. 2').

Last summer, BOYNEXTDOOR delivered a breakout performance at Lollapalooza Chicago, further underscoring their rapid global rise. Their dynamic set, which blended retro funk, melodic hip-hop, and alternative pop, showcased the group's explosive live energy and musical versatility, building anticipation for their upcoming North American tour.

Tour Dates

Fri, Oct 30 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory (AXS)

Sun, Nov 1 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater (AXS)

Wed, Nov 4 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Ticketmaster)

Sat, Nov 7 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden (Ticketmaster)

Tues, Nov 10 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (AdmitOne)

Fri, Nov 13 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Ticketmaster)

Sun, Nov 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo (AXS)

Tues, Nov 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (AXS)

Fri, Nov 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater (AXS)

Tues, Nov 24 – Mexico City, MX – Arena Ciudad de México (Superboletos)

About BOYNEXTDOOR

Consisting of members Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak, BOYNEXTDOOR are the first boy group to debut under KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, founded by artist-producer ZICO. From their 1st EP WHY.. (September 2023), which marked their first entry on the Billboard 200, through HOW? (April 2024) and 19.99 (September 2024), both of which continued their climb on the chart, to No Genre (May 2025) and The Action (October 2025), BOYNEXTDOOR have built strong momentum, achieving three consecutive million-selling releases along the way. With their 1st studio album HOME (June 2026), the group continues that trajectory, debuting at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 as their sixth consecutive entry on the chart and their fourth consecutive million-selling release. Now, BOYNEXTDOOR turn the page to a new chapter with the release of HOME: DELUXE, a repackaged edition of their 1st studio album, as they embark on their first world tour, 'KNOCK ON Vol. 2,' bringing their signature energy to global audiences and turning every stage into their playground.



Photo Credit: KOZ ENTERTAINMENT (HYBE)

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