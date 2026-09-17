Photos: BABY SNAKES & THE ELECTRIC CO. Release 'Diamonds on the Chorus'

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Baby Snakes & The Electric Co., the indie/alternative project of Dallas, TX producer and Modern Electric Sound Recorders founder Jeff Saenz, has shared 'Diamonds on the Chorus.' It's the third single from their upcoming record, Ouroboros, out October 23 via Spaceflight Records. Hinging on a single chord that makes the whole song sparkle, the new track resonates with magic felt in an enduring, supportive, and tender relationship.

Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton | Download hi-res image











On the new track, Saenz explains: 'How the f*** hadn't I thought of this sooner? The most epic, beautiful, statement. That chord that lands on the downbeat at the most important moments of a song, strummed firmly without missing a string, and allowed to resonate for the entirety of the note. The chord that reinforces everything you feel about that moment.'

Throughout his prolific career in music as both a recording artist and producer, he has tried to find what he calls the 'Diamonds on the Chorus', or the pure expression of magic in a song. 'It speaks to the lyrics, the melody, the rhythm, the emotion,' he adds. 'What is this chord — this brief exclamation that follows a question — if it isn't love? Always imperative, important, and beautiful… Just like her.'

'Diamonds on the Chorus' comes with a striking and ambitious new video directed by longtime collaborator and friend Max Poscente from the band About You. Inspired by the moody, stylish noir of Miami Vice, Saenz whips through downtown Dallas in a 911 Targa on a luxe diamond delivery mission. Tying the video back to the inspiration of Ouroboros — piecing his life back together with resilience only just a few years after a near-fatal accident that led to a double-amputation of his hands — he presents himself as a strong, confident leading man.

'One thing I really dig about this video is that people get a chance to see me actually doing some of my day-to-day,' he notes. 'Putting my boot on, pouring a drink, driving a car: it's all just the same routine mechanics to me as it is to anyone else. But, I forget sometimes how wild that must look to someone who's not in my position, and how great that could be for somebody who is in my position and hasn't figured it all out yet.'

And yes, the 911 Targa is his: 'Judge me all you want…It's my dream car.'

To celebrate the release of Ouroboros, Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. will be hosting an album listening party at shyboy hifi, Dallas' newest hi-fidelity listening room, on October 22. Featuring a live DJ set by electrophunck, they'll be playing their debut album in full.

The new single follows Baby Snakes & The Electric Co.'s 'Kintsugi,' a track inspired by the Japanese art of repairing broken objects with gold and finding beauty in imperfection and renewal. In the video, Saenz is seen gathering the 'shards' of his life in much the same way.

Last month, Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. shared 'Dark Horse', a 'stirring first statement' premiered on Atwood Magazine. Born from a melody Saenz hummed into his phone before the session, the song became a live-in-studio rock anthem about endurance, hope, and resilience.

Ouroboros pays homage to 2025, one of the most challenging years for Saenz, as well as the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese Zodiac. Born under the same sign in 1977, the artist found himself once again shedding his skin, growing through pain, and confronting both comforting and frightening memories before finally moving forward.

The new album presents 12 new songs: each representing one month of the calendar year, chronologically guiding the listener through emotional storms and dedications of love for his wife and children, all before guiding them to the warm light of clarity, the trials of mental health, and finally to inner peace. He wrote each song spontaneously, reigniting a fiery passion for songwriting by penning lyrics and the songs that hold them in little more than a single day, piecing them together the very next, one song a month for one whole year.

Making this record was one of the largest commitments of Saenz's life: he aimed to prove to himself that he could still make music after suffering a near-fatal accident on June 1, 2021 that led to the amputation of both his hands. Not willing to surrender to any sort of post traumatic default, he constantly strives to keep as much of his of his pre-accident self intact: to brush his own teeth, fold his own laundry, drive his kids to school and make their lunch, even wear the leather belts, jeans, and boots he always wore. He may call it stubbornness, but it translates as strength.

Ouroboros (LP) Tracklisting

01. Tornado Alley

02. Dark Horse

03. Heart & Spade

04. Kintsugi

05. Anytime it Rains

06. Bedroom Floor

07. Diamonds on the Chorus

08. Lola James

09. Heart Like a Crown

10. Hold Fast

11. Valleys

12. Ouroboros

About Baby Snakes & The Electric Co.

At the center of the project is Jeff Saenz, a Dallas musician, producer, studio owner, community-builder, husband, and father long known to friends as 'Baby Snakes.' With Ouroboros, his debut album under the Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. name, Saenz brings his own story to the foreground after years spent helping others tell theirs.

From coming up in punk bands to apprenticing under producer Dave Cobb, Saenz has already lived several musical lives. In Dallas, he built Modern Electric Sound Recorders into far more than a studio: a home base, meeting ground, and creative engine for a North Texas scene that included artists like Leon Bridges, Paul Cauthen, Quaker City Night Hawks, and the Texas Gentlemen. 'I've always loved being a conduit,' Saenz says.

The roots of that story reach back to June 1, 2021, when Saenz walked into his own yard and was struck by nearly 8,000 volts of electricity. In the aftermath, he lost his left hand and right arm and endured a long recovery. Written and recorded one song at a time over the course of a year, Ouroboros is Saenz's answer. 'It's the overarching theme of finding the strength within yourself to celebrate what you love about yourself,' Saenz says, 'and to just keep going forward and not let anything stop you from being the exact you that you want to be.'



Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton | Download hi-res image

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