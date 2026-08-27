KINTSUGI Single from BABY SNAKES & THE ELECTRIC CO. to Arrive Ahead of Album

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BABY SNAKES & THE ELECTRIC CO., the project of producer Jeff Saenz, is set to release a new single called Kintsugi, accompanied by a music video. The song is named for the Japanese practice of repairing broken objects with gold lacquer and will appear on the act's upcoming debut album, Ouroboros, due out via Spaceflight Records. Saenz, who also founded Modern Electric Sound Recorders, wrote the song after a high-voltage accident in which he lost both arms, drawing on themes of imperfection, breakage, and renewal.

'Kintsugi' is set for release on August 13, alongside a music video. After the accident in which Baby Snakes (Jeff Saenz) lost both arms, he has been in the daily ritual of adding gold to the pieces of his life, creating beauty in the cracks. The video takes viewers into an intimate space of being seen after breakage and into the vulnerable process of renewal.

He's still making music. He's still running a recording studio. He's still suiting up with jeans and boots.

Named after the Japanese practice of restoring broken objects with gold lacquer, the track embraces imperfections, breakage, and the possibility of renewal and newfound beauty. Like all the songs written for the record, 'Kintsugi' was pieced together during a singular writing session in the spring last year — the perfect time to celebrate rebirth, blossoming love, and hope.

Saenz has also continued to host an annual fundraiser called High Voltage, Good Vibes, benefiting Camp I-Thonka-Chi and connected to Parkland Hospital and The Parkland Foundation, whose care played a role in his recovery. The event has raised tens of thousands of dollars in recent years and remains open to donations.

Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton | Download hi-res image

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