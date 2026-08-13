BABY SNAKES & THE ELECTRIC CO. Release New Single KINTSUGI

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BABY SNAKES & THE ELECTRIC CO., the indie/alternative solo project of producer and Modern Electric Sound Recorders founder Jeff Saenz, has released a new single titled KINTSUGI. The track takes its name from the Japanese practice of repairing broken pottery with gold lacquer and explores themes of imperfection, breakage, and renewal. KINTSUGI is featured on Saenz's upcoming debut album, OUROBOROS, set for release via Spaceflight Records.

Named after the Japanese practice of restoring broken objects with gold lacquer, the track embraces imperfections, breakage, and the possibility of renewal and newfound beauty. Like all the songs written for the record, 'Kintsugi' was pieced together during a singular writing session in the spring last year — the perfect time to celebrate rebirth, blossoming love, and hope.

'Our proud Western ways teach us that when something breaks, you have three choices: throw it away, live with the ruins, or repair it in such a way that no one could ever tell anything ever happened, hiding the evidence of fracture from the world,' reflects Saenz. 'The Japanese see it differently. The philosophy of Wabi Sabi is about embracing imperfections.'

The Dallas singer-songwriter cites the artform of Kintsugi, which stems from that practice, as a life-changing perspective on reality — an incorporation of obstacles and damage into one's art rather than destruction and shame. 'You take something that could've been carelessly discarded, and you make it more beautiful than ever before for all the world to see.'

He continues: 'This song is about fracture, breakage, and damage after recovering from the trauma of a lifetime.'

Writing it in one day in April 2025, Jeff Saenz had one intention: write about this artform as a metaphor for the rigors of love. 'It's a testament to resilience; it's about diving the darkest depths of the ocean known to man to gather the broken shards and turn them into something so beautiful.'

The accompanying music video offers a poetic, cinematic interpretation of Kintsugi. Gathering the 'shards' of his life — his scars, his home, his family, his future — Saenz stands strong, holding everything together like the valuable, gold lacquer of a repurposed bowl. It was directed by longtime friend and collaborator Max Poscente of About You, whose debut album The Lighthouse, The Storm was produced by Saenz and recorded in Modern Electric Sound Recorders.

'The treatment was a little scary for me at first: no shirt, no sunglasses, one single shot, and all of my scars and physical insecurities on display for the world to see,' Saenz admits. On the production of the music video, he shares: 'This song wasn't written about the physical aspects of surviving a trauma that leaves you full of scars; it was written as a metaphor for the fractures of love and the beauty of repairing those fractures. We leaned into the physical side of it by outlining the scars on my body with gold body paint, and brought in my family as well as a couple of the guys in the band to be in the shot, and I feel like we captured something magical.'

The new single arrives after Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. shared 'Dark Horse', a 'stirring first statement' premiered on Atwood Magazine, last month. Originally written as a last-minute melody hummed into his phone from the shower before the session that day, what was once an off-the-cuff thought transformed into an uplifting rock anthem about endurance, hope, and resilience. Written and recorded in just two days, it adheres as much as possible to the live-in-studio ethos, only adding a dash of tambourine and some harmonies to round it out, giving that classic rock 'n' roll sound an arena rock energy.

Ouroboros pays homage to 2025, one of the most challenging years for Saenz, as well as the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese Zodiac. Born under the same sign in 1977, the artist found himself once again shedding his skin, growing through pain, and confronting both comforting and frightening memories before finally moving forward. The new album presents 12 new songs: each representing one month of the calendar year, chronologically guiding the listener through emotional storms and dedications of love for his wife and children, all before guiding them to the warm light of clarity, the trials of mental health, and finally to inner peace.

He wrote each song spontaneously, reigniting a fiery passion for songwriting by penning lyrics and the songs that hold them in little more than a single day, piecing them together the very next, one song a month for one whole year. Making this record was one of the largest commitments of Saenz's life: he aimed to prove to himself that he could still make music after suffering a near-fatal accident on June 1, 2021 that led to the amputation of both his hands. Not willing to surrender to any sort of post traumatic default, he constantly strives to keep as much of his of his pre-accident self intact: to brush his own teeth, fold his own laundry, drive his kids to school and make their lunch, even wear the leather belts, jeans, and boots he always wore. He may call it stubbornness, but it translates as strength.

Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. turn belief into something loud, lived-in, and lasting: Rock 'n' roll as an act of will, and a reminder that even after everything changes, your story isn't finished. Ouroboros is out October 23 via Spaceflight Records.

OUROBOROS (LP) Tracklisting

01. Tornado Alley

02. Dark Horse

03. Heart & Spade

04. Kintsugi

05. Anytime it Rains

06. Bedroom Floor

07. Diamonds on the Chorus

08. Lola James

09. Heart Like a Crown

10. Hold Fast

11. Valleys

12. Ouroboros

About Baby Snakes & The Electric Co.

Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. is rock 'n' roll as an act of will. It's the sound of refusing to be reduced – by circumstance, by expectation, by the shape your life takes after everything changes – and reaching instead for music that's raw, honest, and undeniably alive. At the center of it all is Jeff Saenz, a Dallas musician, producer, studio owner, community-builder, husband, and father long known to friends as 'Baby Snakes.' With Ouroboros, his debut album under the Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. name, Saenz brings his own story to the foreground after years spent helping others tell theirs – turning love, family, fracture, repair, and forward motion into a vehicle for resilience.

From coming up in punk bands to apprenticing under producer Dave Cobb, Saenz has already lived several musical lives. In Dallas, he built Modern Electric Sound Recorders into far more than a studio: A home base, meeting ground, and creative engine for a North Texas scene that included artists like Leon Bridges, Paul Cauthen, Quaker City Night Hawks, and the Texas Gentlemen. 'I've always loved being a conduit,' Saenz says. For years, he poured that energy into other artists; with Ouroboros, he brings it home.

The roots of that story reach back to June 1, 2021, when Saenz walked into his own yard and was struck by nearly 8,000 volts of electricity. By all accounts, he was not supposed to survive. In the aftermath, he lost his left hand and right arm, endured a long recovery, and found himself facing a question no lifelong musician ever wants to ask: What happens when the life you built through your hands has to find another way forward?

Written and recorded one song at a time over the course of a year, Ouroboros is Saenz's answer: A raw, anthemic, deeply honest alternative rock record that refuses to stop at survival. 'It's the overarching theme of finding the strength within yourself to celebrate what you love about yourself,' Saenz says, 'and to just keep going forward and not let anything stop you from being the exact you that you want to be.'

With Ouroboros, Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. turn that belief into something loud, lived-in, and lasting – rock 'n' roll as an act of will, and a reminder that even after everything changes, your story isn't finished.

According to Saenz, the songs on OUROBOROS, including KINTSUGI, were written during a single songwriting session, a period he has described as suited to themes of rebirth and hope.

Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton | Download hi-res image

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