Photos: Angus & Julia Stone to Launch KARAOKE BAR World Tour in Feb/Mar 2027

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Frontier Touring has announced the return of five-time ARIA Award winners Angus & Julia Stone, who will launch their latest world tour on home soil this February/March, bringing their live show to fans across the country in celebration of their new album, Karaoke Bar.

Photo Credit: Sean McDonald











For nearly two decades the brother-sister duo have captivated audiences around the world with their intricate melodies and poignant storytelling. No strangers to sold-out theatres and festival stages, they've amassed more than three billion streams while building one of the country's most enduring and internationally celebrated live careers.

Homegrown fans will be the first in the world to experience songs from the newly released album live. The summer run follows a remarkable period for the pair, whose 2024 album Cape Forestier sparked a sold-out international tour including landmark performances at London's Royal Albert Hall, Paris' L'Olympia and New York's Town Hall. Returning home armed with new music and fan favourites alike, Angus & Julia Stone will deliver a set spanning the full breadth of their celebrated catalogue.

Frontier Members can get early access to tickets via the Members presale, which starts Wednesday 9 September (11am local time) – see frontiertouring.com/angusandjuliastone for details. Tickets will then go onsale Friday 11 September (12pm local time).

Written and recorded across Greece, France and Australia, Karaoke Bar (out now via Virgin) captures a period of movement and creative exploration for the duo, with each location leaving its imprint across the music. Led by lead single 'The Cherry Farm', the album moves effortlessly between intimacy and expansiveness, grounded in emotional clarity and a shared sense of experience.

Since breaking through with 2007's A Book Like This, Angus & Julia Stone have become one of Australia's most successful musical exports. Their ARIA Award-winning album Down The Way delivered the enduring classic and triple j Hottest 100 winner 'Big Jet Plane', while subsequent releases including 2014's self-titled record, 2017's Snow and 2024's Cape Forestier have expanded their reach across continents, earning a devoted global following and more than three billion streams.

Frontier Member Presale

Via frontiertouring.com/angusandjuliastone

Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 9 September (11am local time) or until presale allocation exhausted

Tickets on sale begins: Friday 11 September (12pm local time)

Saturday 13 February

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 20 February

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 25 February

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

18+

ticketek.com.au

Friday 26 February

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

18+

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 28 February

Sydney Opera House Forecourt | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

sydneyoperahouse.com

Friday 5 March

Kings Park and Botanic Garden | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages*

ticketmaster.com.au

* Under 18s must have a valid ticket and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.



Photo Credit: Sean McDonald

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