ANGUS & JULIA STONE Share New Song "Celestial Bodies"

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ANGUS & JULIA STONE have released a new song titled CELESTIAL BODIES, offering listeners an early taste of the sibling duo's forthcoming album KARAOKE BAR.

As anticipation builds for their forthcoming album Karaoke Bar, Angus & Julia Stone share 'Celestial Bodies,' the third single from their seventh studio album, arriving September 4 via Virgin Music.

Following the release of 'Karaoke Bar' and 'Monroe,' 'Celestial Bodies' ventures into more expansive territory, pairing hypnotic rhythms with dreamlike lyricism as Angus & Julia Stone contemplate life's unknowable questions. Built around a pulsing groove and their unmistakable vocal interplay, the track explores the search for meaning amid the beauty and chaos of existence.

'Celestial Bodies' also traces one of the longest creative journeys of any song on Karaoke Bar. It first took shape on the Greek island of Hydra, during an evening when Saharan sands drifted across the Mediterranean and turned the sky a striking shade of red. From there, the song evolved at the legendary Miraval Studios in the south of France before finally finding its home back in Australia at Angus's Sugarcane Mountain Studio in the hinterland of New South Wales. There, alongside close collaborators, the duo completed a song driven by an underlying pulse beneath lyrical reflections on 'what the hell this life is all about.'

Angus speaks of the song, 'lyrically it's an amalgamation, a bit of Melting Pot for everything we're going through in life as a collective. Celestial Bodies itself, the words, that's what we are in essence, we're all stardust. We're all atoms bouncing around trying to figure who we belong with, the meaning of it all.'

Across Karaoke Bar, Angus & Julia Stone continue their exploration of music shaped by places and experiences. Written and recorded across Greece, France, and Australia, the album captures a sense of exploration not just geographically, but emotionally.

Since their breakthrough with A Book Like This in 2007, Angus & Julia Stone have built an adored catalogue defined by emotional clarity and cinematic warmth. Their 2010 album Down the Way marked a defining moment, debuting at number one in Australia and producing the enduring global hit 'Big Jet Plane'. Across subsequent releases, including collaborations with Rick Rubin and their ARIA Award-winning soundtrack work on Life Is Strange, the duo have continued to evolve while maintaining a distinct and recognizable creative language.

Photo Credit: Sean McDonald | Download HERE



Photo Credit: Sean McDonald | Download HERE

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