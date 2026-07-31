Photos: ANGUS & JULIA STONE to Release New Single 'Celestial Bodies'

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ANGUS & JULIA STONE have released their new single CELESTIAL BODIES, the third track from their forthcoming seventh studio album KARAOKE BAR, arriving via Virgin Music. The song follows earlier releases KARAOKE BAR and MONROE, and pairs pulsing rhythms with lyrics that reflect on questions of meaning and connection.

Photo Credit: Sean McDonald











Photo Credit: Sean McDonald

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