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Angus & Julia Stone Release New Album KARAOKE BAR

The duo will play intimate shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn and New York as part of a North American tour.

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Angus & Julia Stone Release New Album KARAOKE BAR

Angus & Julia Stone have released their brand-new studio album, Karaoke Bar, via Virgin Music, a record shaped by travel, instinct and human connection. The record comes with its focus track, 'The Start,' a cosmic convergence of beats and harmonies that captures the album's sense of quiet wonder and introspection.

Written and recorded across Greece, France and Australia, Karaoke Bar captures a period of movement and creative exploration for the duo, with each location leaving its imprint across the music. Much of the album was developed during periods of writing and recording in between touring their 2024 album Cape Forestier, with the time on the road and the quiet gaps between shows informing the reflective, free-flowing nature of the record. The result is a body of work that moves between intimacy and expansiveness, grounded in emotional clarity and a shared sense of experience.

Across the album, Angus & Julia Stone continue to refine their signature songwriting language, blending unison and harmony vocals with atmospheric, cinematic production that shifts between stillness and scale. The record unfolds as a series of songs that each hold their own emotional world while contributing to a cohesive whole.

Karaoke Bar is out now via Virgin Music.

The duo will play intimate headline shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn and New York as part of a North American tour, with tickets available via the band's website.

Karaoke Bar Tracklist

1. Karaoke Bar

2. Monroe

3. Celestial Bodies

4. The Start

5. Strangely Strangely

6. Brightest Place

7. Take Me Back to Japan

8. Cowgirl Lover Boi

9. The Cherry Farm

10. Mexico City

Angus & Julia Stone North American Tour Dates

September 11 – Quebec City, QC – FONO Festival

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

September 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

September 19 – Ottawa, ON – CityFolk Festival

September 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 23 – New York, NY – Racket

Photo Credit: Sean McDonald


Photo Credit: Sean McDonald
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