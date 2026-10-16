Photos: Alfie Jukes to Release Debut Album FUNNY LITTLE FEELING

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rising Brighton singer-songwriter Alfie Jukes has announced his highly anticipated debut album, Funny Little Feeling, set for release in April 2027, alongside the vibrant, high-energy new single 'Lucy, When You Wake Up,' out now via Giant Music.

Brighton-born singer-songwriter Alfie Jukes has built a following of over 1 million across social media, connecting with fans through his candid songwriting and distinctive alt-pop sound. With three EPs to his name, most recently 2025's All Dressed Up for Nothing, Alfie has developed a catalogue of deeply personal songs exploring the experiences of growing up. Crafted alongside Welsh co-writer Ifan Pritchard, co-writer/producer Dan McDougall and collaborator Jules Oliver, his forthcoming debut album represents the culmination of three years of artistic discovery.

Speaking on the album Alfie says:

'Funny Little Feeling' is a coming of age album. It's growing up, it's falling in love and it's heartbreak. The last couple years of my life has been filled with change. Exciting change - but also lots of change that's left me feeling nostalgic for the things that don't exist the same anymore. I think 'nostalgia' is the perfect word for this album.

I'm more in love than I've ever been on this record, but I'm also learning how to deal with my world shifting around me. It's about trying to hold onto the things and people I love while accepting that everything is moving forward. All the 'Funny Little Feelings'.'

New single 'Lucy, When You Wake Up' is an infectious, feel-good alt-pop banger, bursting with upbeat melodies, punchy pop hooks and an instantly memorable chorus. Written about the unlikely love story of Alfie's parents, the track transforms a deeply personal family story into an uplifting, undeniably catchy pop moment. Co-written and produced by GETH, it showcases Alfie's knack for pairing honest storytelling with big, irresistible pop melodies.

Alfie says:

''Lucy, When You Wake Up' is a really special song for me and my family. It's about my Mum and Dad. When they first met, my Dad apparently fell in love with my Mum in a single night. There was just one problem: she already had a boyfriend. Rather than letting that stop him, he wrote her a letter telling her exactly how he felt. And somehow, it worked.

Years later, I found the original letter tucked away in our attic. Knowing that this tiny piece of paper had ultimately led to me existing felt pretty surreal. I couldn't not write a song about it. This is that song.'

Alfie's journey to date has seen him move from uploading covers online to building a dedicated fanbase and taking his music to audiences across the UK and Europe. After an early background in musical theatre, including a stint at the Royal Shakespeare Company, the pandemic prompted him to focus on songwriting. His 2022 track 'Spiderwebs' marked an early breakthrough, while a support slot with Only The Poets led to 26 dates across Europe with the band in 2024.

Since then, Alfie has sold out headline shows in London, Brighton, Manchester and Leeds, alongside international dates in cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna and Prague. Most recently, he joined Asha Banks as support on her North American tour, further cementing his growing reputation as a live performer. Alfie is also hitting the road across Australia and New Zealand for 9 dates as the main support act for Arthur Hill on his Arthway Round The World Tour in May 2027.

Drawing inspiration from Role Model and early Coldplay, he continues to pair infectious alt-pop melodies with candid, personal songwriting.

Pre-save Funny Little Feeling here. Listen to 'Lucy, When You Wake Up' here.

















Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 38 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me