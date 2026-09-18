Photos: AMÉMÉ Releases "Chulo" Closing One Tribe's Debut Ibiza Residency

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West African afro-house artist AMEME has released 'Chulo' via Altra Moda Music, marking the conclusion of a landmark summer that also saw the close of One Tribe's debut five-week residency at Ibiza's Cova Santa. The two moments arrive together by design, capping a season that saw AMEME bring his community-first ethos to the island for the first time.























































'Chulo' had spent months building anticipation before its official release, driving dancefloors across AMEME's summer sets and quickly becoming one of the most requested moments in his live shows. Its release now gives fans a studio counterpart to the track that soundtracked the summer.

Running from late July through late August, the five-week Cova Santa residency marked One Tribe's first dedicated home on the island, featuring diverse lineups that blended fresh voices with established artists inside the venue's intimate, open-air setting. Having included artists such as Honeyluv, Kitty Amor, Da Capo, LP Giobbi, Coco & Breezy, and more, the residency stands as a major milestone for the collective, following major showcases in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, and New York.

For Hubert Sodogandji, known globally as AMEME, the road to this moment started far from festival main stages. Raised in Benin, West Africa, his earliest connection to rhythm came through childhood mixtape competitions with his siblings, long before he discovered electronic music via imported French house tapes. He worked in banking before trading boardrooms for dancefloors, an analytical foundation he credits with helping him thoughtfully grow his creative community today. After buying a basic controller and teaching himself to DJ in New York, he relocated to Berlin to fully immerse himself in electronic music culture.

At the center of that journey is One Tribe, the community-driven collective AMEME launched in Brooklyn in 2017 to connect people through afro-house. What began as a grassroots event series has organically evolved into a global phenomenon and boutique record label, with the Cova Santa residency marking its most ambitious chapter yet.

What sets AMEME apart is his charismatic, magnetic booth presence, an infectious energy unmistakably felt on every dancefloor he touches. That crowd connection translates directly into his studio output, where his sound blends afro-house, tribal percussion, and deep house. Recent releases showcase his ability to bridge musical eras and cultural gaps, from the feel-good afro-house track 'Wait For You' (with Franc Fala) to his 2026 reimagining of the trance anthem 'Greece 2000' alongside Baggi and Three Drives.

On the road, that momentum has carried AMEME to some of the world's most renowned stages throughout 2026, including summer sets at Miami's Jungle Island, Barcelona's Brunch Electronik, the Knockdown Center in New York, and a special Pop Up on the Roof at LA-YAM in London. He has also made prominent appearances at Hï Ibiza and UNVRS alongside heavyweights including Marco Carola and David Guetta.

AMEME's 'Chulo' is out now via Altra Moda Music.

About AMEME

AMEME is a West African born, Berlin-influenced, Brooklyn-based afro-house artist and the founder of One Tribe. His DJ sets span afro-house, tribal percussion, deep house, and tech, rooted in his Beninese heritage and shaped by years of movement across continents. His work has earned the support of Black Coffee, Diplo, and Pete Tong, who featured him on the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix. He has performed at Coachella, Tomorrowland, Burning Man, EDC, Awakenings, Creamfields, Jamie Jones' Paradise, Bedouin's Saga, All Day I Dream, and Rumours in Ibiza.

His releases span top-tier labels including Armada Music, Insomniac Records, Black Book Records (Chris Lake), Gorgon City's Realm Records, Crosstown Rebels, Defected's One People imprint, Cercle, and Abracadabra. In 2025, he returned to Coachella for a sophomore performance and headlined Boiler Room Lagos. His collaboration with fellow Benin native and 5x GRAMMY winner Angelique Kidjo on a reimagined version of her iconic 'Agolo' stands as one of the most celebrated moments of his career to date.

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