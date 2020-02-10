Photographer Robert Lundberg Launches New Podcast, Episode One Out Now!

Today photographer Robert Lundberg launches his new series, Uncontaminated Sound: The Interviews, via Pure Grain Audio. For the first episode, featuring notable and buzzworthy comedian Mike Cannon, Lundberg speaks with Cannon about his process and path which sets the tone for the series. Filmed in New York City and Boston, the video series will be released bi-weekly. The series focuses on having raw and uncut conversations with contemporary artisans, entertainers, musicians and more.

Robert Lundberg is an acclaimed music, street, and fine art photographer. Originally hailing from Massachusetts and currently residing in New York, he takes his unique and candid style from the street into the world of music. With his documentary series, Uncontaminated Sound, Lundberg captures comedians, musicians, fine artists of all mediums, and actors in their truest form behind the scenes. This "Fly on the wall" approach has captured the little moments that the world rarely sees of performers before or after engaging with their audiences; bringing a special glimpse into the world. Lundberg differs from a lot of current day music photographers as he likes to capture the artists in their truest form. His ongoing series Uncontaminated Sound goes behind the scenes to catch the performer before they take the stage.

The series has featured the likes of Macklemore's Gemini tour featuring Eric Nally (formerly of Foxy Shazam) and Xperience, Louie Anderson, Sinbad, Ron English, We Are Scientists, Jukebox the Ghost, Ben Lanz & Kyle Resnick (The National/ Beirut), Spiral Stairs (Pavement), Robert Schwartzman (Rooney), Rufus Wainwright, Dead Meadow, Kevin Allison (The State), Geographer and more. His style is best described as 'raw, organic and gonzo,' as he brings out the spirit of his subjects in the photos. Lundberg's work has been featured in the likes of Huffington Post, Paste Magazine and beyond. His work has been showcased at the Clio Art Fair (2017), Uncontaminated Sound (2018), Uncontaminated Sound II (2019), Center of Photography Woodstock (2020), and is gearing up for the next immersive photographic and music showcase for the third edition of Uncontaminated Sound this year.

In January 2020, Mike Cannon independently released his first comedy special called "LIFE BEGINS" on his YouTube channel. It has garnered an incredible response and extremely positive reviews from audiences, comedy journalists, and fellow comedians alike. His second album, same title, will be out February 21st 2020 through 800 Pound Gorilla Records. Mike's debut comedy album "I Think It Just Kicked In" released in September of 2017 through 800 Pound Gorilla Records, debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts and #7 on Billboard comedy charts and has over 4 million streams on Pandora. In March 2017 he made his stand up comedy television debut on AXS Gotham Comedy Live with host and stand up comedy icon/first time stand up performer, Fran Drescher. Mike has recently appeared as a guest on Comedy Central's Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano, as a panelist on Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, as a guest on Doug Benson's Getting Doug with High, a talking head on TruTV's Greatest Ever, a sketch performer on TruTV's Top Funniest, a comedian panelist on MTV's Failosophy and MTV's Money From Strangers, as a regular guest on Fox's Red Eye, as a talking head on MSG's The Bracket and has been a contributing writer/performer for MTV2's Guy Code. He is currently a regular guest on several Sirius/XM Radio shows including The Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show, Barstool Sports Radio, The Bonfire on Comedy Central Radio, Bennington and tons of popular podcasts as well as hosting one of his own - Irish Goodbye Podcast.





