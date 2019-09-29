Photo Flash: Queen + Adam Lambert, Carole King, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, and More at the Global Citizen Festival

On Saturday, September 28, the 2019 Global Citizen Festival, presented by Citi and Cisco, marked its eighth year on the Great Lawn of New York's Central Park. World and business leaders, non-profit organizations, socially conscious artists, and thousands of Global Citizens united to further the world's progress toward achieving the Global Goals for Sustainable Development and ending extreme poverty by 2030.

The Festival featured headlining performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King, featuring a surprise duet with Kelly Clarkson, and special guest performances by French Montana, Ben Platt, Jon Batiste & Stay Human, David Gray, and NCT 127.

Check out the photos below!

More than 60,000 Global Citizens attended and millions watched live through premiere broadcast partner MSNBC and online via YouTube and Twitter.

Coinciding with the annual UN General Assembly meetings, this year's Festival marked a critical year for the movement to end extreme poverty - with 2020 marking the ten year countdown to achieve the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development; the blueprint to achieve an equitable future for all.

In the two months leading up to the Global Citizen Festival, Global Citizens took over 1 million actions leading to 18 commitments worth $932.1 billion, which are set to affect the lives of 7.6 million people. Partners and members of Congress also made announcements worth $1.6 billion. Global Citizens will continue to use these commitments to hold governments and businesses accountable to deliver on their promises in the years to come.

Carole King and Kelly Clarkson

Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen

Deborra-Lee Furness, Chris Martin, and Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, and Rachel Brosnahan

Ben Platt

Ben Platt and Jon Batiste

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic

Ryan Tedder, Carole King, and Kelly Clarkson

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

Selina Neirok Leem, Xiye Bastida, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Alexandria Villasenor

Roger Taylor, Adam Lambert, Rami Malek, and Brian May

Rami Malek

Brian May of Queen

Brian May of Queen

Dianna Agron

Johnny, Haechan, Mark, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Yuta, Taeil, and Doyoung of NCT 127

Adam Lambert of Queen

H.E.R. and Iman

Kal Penn and Aasif Mandvi

Kal Penn and Bill Nye

Taraji P. Henson

Brian May and Adam Lambert of Queen

Laverne Cox

Adam Lambert and Rami Malek

Katie Holmes

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and Rami Malek

French Montana

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste and Carole King

Pharrell Williams

Lars Ulrichn)

Pharrell Williams

Natalie Portman

David Gray

Amina Mohammed and Chris Martin

Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen

Rachel Brosnahan and Hugh Jackman

Rachel Brosnahan and Hugh Jackman

The Global Education Cannot Wait Fund Executive Director Yasmine Sherif and Rachel Brosnahan

Anna Kendrick

Parkwood Entertainment, BeyGOOD Director, Ivy McGregor

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic

Becky G and Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Mexico, Martha Delgado Peralta

Carole King

Katie Holmes and Proctor & Gamble President âa??a?oe Feminine Care Jennifer Davis

Dakota Johnson

H.E.R.

NCT 127



