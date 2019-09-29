Photo Flash: Queen + Adam Lambert, Carole King, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, and More at the Global Citizen Festival

On Saturday, September 28, the 2019 Global Citizen Festival, presented by Citi and Cisco, marked its eighth year on the Great Lawn of New York's Central Park. World and business leaders, non-profit organizations, socially conscious artists, and thousands of Global Citizens united to further the world's progress toward achieving the Global Goals for Sustainable Development and ending extreme poverty by 2030.

The Festival featured headlining performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King, featuring a surprise duet with Kelly Clarkson, and special guest performances by French Montana, Ben Platt, Jon Batiste & Stay Human, David Gray, and NCT 127.

More than 60,000 Global Citizens attended and millions watched live through premiere broadcast partner MSNBC and online via YouTube and Twitter.

Coinciding with the annual UN General Assembly meetings, this year's Festival marked a critical year for the movement to end extreme poverty - with 2020 marking the ten year countdown to achieve the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development; the blueprint to achieve an equitable future for all.

In the two months leading up to the Global Citizen Festival, Global Citizens took over 1 million actions leading to 18 commitments worth $932.1 billion, which are set to affect the lives of 7.6 million people. Partners and members of Congress also made announcements worth $1.6 billion. Global Citizens will continue to use these commitments to hold governments and businesses accountable to deliver on their promises in the years to come.





