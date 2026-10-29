Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Phoebe Bridgers Releases LIVE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN EP on Tidal
The five-track EP features songs from Bridgers' album LOST WEEKEND captured during an intimate sold-out show in New York.
The EP marks the next phase of Tidal's multi-part partnership with Bridgers and offers fans a new way to revisit the intimate sold-out show and experience one of music's most celebrated artists in a landmark venue. LIVE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN features versions of LOST WEEKEND's 'Lost Boys,' 'Kill Me,' 'I Can't Wait', 'Other Plans' and 'Long Lost Weekend,' a stripped-back take on the album's title track that flows into its reprise.
Fans can purchase the EP directly on Tidal, with no subscription required to buy. Artists uploading through Tidal Upload pay 0% platform fees, underscoring Tidal's commitment to giving artists more control over how their music is released and sold.
'Phoebe Bridgers' Madison Square Garden show was an intimate and defining phone-free live moment, and we're proud to help share it with even more fans in a way that supports artist ownership and fan connection,' said Robert Andersen, Tidal Lead. 'This release represents a new era for Tidal: helping artists sell exclusive work and merch directly to their fans, with 0% platform fee beyond card processing.'
Live at Madison Square Garden Tracklist
Lost Boys (Live at MSG)
Kill Me (Live at MSG)
I Can't Wait (Live at MSG)
Other Plans (Live at MSG)
Long Lost Weekend (Live at MSG)
Phoebe Bridgers' full-band arena tour - THE LOST TOUR - continues through the end of the year with west coast dates in October before UK and European dates in November and December.
The Lost Tour Dates
10.30.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)
10.31.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)
11.01.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)
11.23.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (SOLD OUT)
11.24.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (SOLD OUT)
11.26.26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live # (SOLD OUT)
11.27.26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro # (SOLD OUT)
11.28.26 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE # (SOLD OUT)
12.1.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (SOLD OUT)
12.2.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (SOLD OUT)
12.4.26 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena # (SOLD OUT)
12.5.26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National # (SOLD OUT)
12.7.26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome # (SOLD OUT)
12.8.26 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome # (VENUE UPGRADE)
12.9.26 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom # (SOLD OUT)
12.11.26 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #
12.12.26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #
(* with Alex G)
(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)
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