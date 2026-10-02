Hudson Stone Releases First Official Music Video for 'Talk'

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Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone has released the first official music video of his career, for his new single 'Talk.' Directed by Jason Lester (Phoebe Bridgers, Sabrina Carpenter, Laufey, Jack White, Conan Gray), the video captures what sets Stone apart: an old soul making music for a new generation. The clip is full of vintage touches, including telephones, a phone booth, classic microphones and a tape deck, alongside Stone's signature Gibson guitar.

'This is my first official music video, so I wanted it to feel like me: a little old school, a lot of guitar,' says Stone. 'Working with Jason was amazing. And getting to see pieces of it up on the big screens every night on tour while I play the song still feels unreal.'

Stone is performing 'Talk' on the Worlds Collide Arena Tour, where it has become a showstopping moment. After a surprise entrance, with snippets from the video playing on the big screens, Stone takes command of the stage and soars above the crowd, guitar in hand.

'Talk' follows Stone's debut single, 'Overthinker,' which has surpassed 2.5 million streams and was named one of Rolling Stone's 'Songs You Need to Know.' Stone wrote 'Talk' with Josh Varnadore and Coleton Rubin (OneRepublic) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, OneRepublic). Like 'Overthinker,' it shows his knack for turning relatable moments into catchy, clever songs that listeners keep on repeat.

''Talk' is about knowing that you love someone so much that you sometimes overlook the most beautiful and most important part of a relationship, the ability to communicate,' says Stone. 'At the time I wrote this song, I was in a relationship that was complicated. I felt like no matter how much I put in energetically and how hard I loved, it got lost in emotional static. I've heard men and women historically speak different languages by nature and I'm learning that may be really true. Some important values were not met. But sometimes it's also that when you are just trying to be heard the listening part doesn't work great. Or, sometimes you just don't want to hear what's actually being said. Or not said. Love is confusing.'

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Stone picked up a guitar at age five and hasn't put it down since. The son of an Australian father and a half-Korean mother, he grew up shaped by a mix of cultures and influences. Drawing on artists like Dominic Fike, John Mayer, The Strokes and Leon Bridges, he has built an effortless, grungy, guitar-driven sound that pairs modern indie with classic soul and warmth. On any given day, you'll find him studying for a calculus final, watching a Dallas Cowboys game or surfing in Malibu.

'Talk' is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.

Stone is performing on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda



Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

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