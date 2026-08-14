Phoebe Bridgers Shares I CAN'T WAIT Video, LOST WEEKEND Tour Starts Sept.

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Phoebe Bridgers has released a music video for I CAN'T WAIT, directed by Chris Maggio and Pablo Rochat, timed to the release of her third album, LOST WEEKEND, on Dead Oceans. The video, the second released from the album, offers a bug-eyed view of a day in Los Angeles. Bridgers is set to launch a North American, UK and European tour in September.

Lost Weekend sees Bridgers at the height of her powers, a master, taking nothing more seriously than her craft of songwriting, refining here many of the motifs that distinguished her work previously on this new album that's otherwise, everywhere, full of surprises.

Throughout the week, the album was previewed in full inside planetariums around the world. Each listening session paired the album with one of two original visual accompaniments: a custom dome show, designed by renowned night-sky photographer Babak Tafreshi, or a unique immersive laser show designed by Laser Fantasy. Both presentations offered their own atmospheric perspective that turned the album's first listen into a shared sonic and visual experience.

Lost Weekend is the first Phoebe Bridgers album since her multi-GRAMMY nominated sophomore album, Punisher, was released at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Much was made of Bridgers' wise-for-her-years virtuosity when her lauded debut, Stranger in the Alps was released, about a month after the artist's 23rd birthday; and Punisher was, it seems, universally praised as something of a promise-made-good-on, a clever, alluring, measured yet thrilling, ultimately very memorable album from an artist whose meteoric talent as a songwriter had been suddenly matched by her road-honed band and their richer, more daring accompaniment.

UK Tour Dates

08.17.26 — London, United Kingdom @ Union Chapel (SOLD OUT)

08.19.26 — Kingston, United Kingdom @ Circuit (SOLD OUT)

08.20.26 — Brighton, United Kingdom @ Chalk (SOLD OUT)

08.21.26 — Bristol, United Kingdom @ Bristol Electric (SOLD OUT)

The Lost Tour Dates

09.14.26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* (SOLD OUT)

09.15.26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* (SOLD OUT)

09.17.26 — St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.18.26 — Chicago, IL @ United Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.19.26 — Chicago, IL @ United Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.22.26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.24.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.25.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.26.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.28.26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.29.26 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.01.26 — Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.02.26 — Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.03.26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.06.26 — Boston, MA @TD Garden* (SOLD OUT)

10.07.26 — Boston, MA @TD Garden* (SOLD OUT)

10.09.26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.10.26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.11.26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.13.26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.16.26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.17.26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.19.26 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.21.26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.23.26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.24.26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.27.26 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.28.26 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.30.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

10.31.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

11.01.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

11.23.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (SOLD OUT)

11.24.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (SOLD OUT)

11.26.26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live # (SOLD OUT)

11.27.26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro # (SOLD OUT)

11.28.26 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE # (SOLD OUT)

12.1.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (SOLD OUT)

12.2.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (SOLD OUT)

12.4.26 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena # (SOLD OUT)

12.5.26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National # (SOLD OUT)

12.7.26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome # (SOLD OUT)

12.8.26 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome # (VENUE UPGRADE)

12.9.26 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom # (SOLD OUT)

12.11.26 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

12.12.26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(* with Alex G) (# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

LOST WEEKEND has drawn praise from outlets including Variety, The Guardian, Rolling Stone UK, NPR Music and DORK, with the album previewed in planetariums around the world through custom dome shows and laser displays.

Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels



Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...