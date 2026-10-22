Saturday Night Live Returns Oct. 31–Nov. 14 with Druski, John Mulaney

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'Saturday Night Live' will return Oct. 31 with three back-to-back episodes, featuring hosts Inde Navarrette, Druski, and John Mulaney.

Druski will make his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut on Nov. 7. The comedian and actor's new scripted comedy series, 'Collect and Praise,' will launch in December on Netflix.

The Strokes will make their fifth appearance as musical guest on Nov. 7. The New York rock band is currently on tour in support of their latest album, 'Reality Awaits.'

John Mulaney will return to host 'SNL' for the seventh time on Nov. 14. The Emmy Award winner co-stars in 'Madden,' streaming on Prime Video and in select theaters on Nov. 18, and is performing nationwide on his 'Mister Whatever' stand-up tour.

Phoebe Bridgers will perform as 'SNL' musical guest for the second time on Nov. 14. The multi-Grammy Award winner is currently on tour with her newest Billboard chart-topping album, 'Lost Weekend.'

As previously announced, 'SNL' will return Oct. 31 with host Inde Navarrette and musical guest Gracie Abrams.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), 'SNL' streams live on Peacock.

'Saturday Night Live' is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Episode Schedule

Oct. 31 - Inde Navarrette / Gracie Abrams

Nov. 7 - Druski / The Strokes

Nov. 14 - John Mulaney / Phoebe Bridgers

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