Phil Vassar Celebrates 25 Years of Hits with '25 Years of Paradise' Tour

Phil Vassar, the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, is bringing his fiery keys and signature sound to stages across the nation for the “25 Years of Paradise” Tour. The 15-date (and counting) trek, kicking off May 30 at Freedom Country Fest, marks a milestone moment — celebrating the 25th anniversary of his era-defining smash “Just Another Day in Paradise.”

Vassar (who has written 10 #1 Hits and 27 Top 40 songs) is bringing fans a night of pure nostalgia and non-stop energy — packed with chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and the signature charisma that’s made him one of country music’s most enduring voices. In addition to performing “Just Another Day in Paradise,” the “25 Years of Paradise” Tour will feature timeless originals and dynamic covers of musical icons like Billy Joel and Elton John, breathing new life into his catalog with a fresh, ever-changing setlist each night. “It’s amazing to see people singing along who weren’t even born when the songs came out,” Vassar shares.

A prolific talent in Nashville, Vassar’s songwriting career blossomed in the mid-‘90s. He secured a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for country stars like Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”), Tim McGraw (“My Next Thirty Years,” “For a Little While”), Jo Dee Messina (“Bye Bye,” “Alright”), and Blackhawk (“Postmarked Birmingham”). By 1998, Vassar had signed a record deal with Arista and was honored as ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in both 1999 and 2001.

With nine albums to his name, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards, and recognition as ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist, Vassar’s reign of chart-topping singles includes 10 No.1 hits and 27 Top 40 tracks. Standout songs like “Carlene,” “Six-Pack Summer,” and the enduring “Just Another Day in Paradise” showcase his signature style. His songwriting, whether penned for himself or others, is deeply rooted in authenticity. The timeless connection in songs like “American Child” and “My Next Thirty Years” — written in less than 20 minutes on his 30th birthday — exemplifies his ability to craft stories that resonate. “If you can write a cool lyric and pair it with a singable melody, that’s what elevates a song,” he notes.

Vassar plans to release new music and covers in support of his upcoming tour, as well as mentor emerging songwriters. He’s passionate about giving back to the community that helped launch his career. As he reflects on his journey, his focus remains clear: creating music that moves people. “If a song sparks a reaction, that’s all you’re looking for,” Vassar concludes. “I just want to keep doing what I love, enjoying the ride, and leaving behind songs that people can hold onto.”

“25 YEARS OF PARADISE” TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE Friday, May 30 Freedom, WI Freedom Country Fest Tuesday, June 10 Fall Creek, WI Nashville North USA Friday, June 27 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest Thursday, July 3 Coralville, IA Coralville 4thFest Saturday, July 5 Rich Hill, MO Rich Hill July 4th Festival Saturday, July 19 Watertown, MN B’s On The River (Rib Fest) Friday, July 25 Seward, NE Seward County Fair Wednesday, July 30 Gallipolis, OH Gallia County Fair Saturday, August 2 Elkhorn, WI Neon Nights Wisconsin Saturday, August 9 Hot Springs, AR Timberwood Amphitheater Thursday, August 14 Indianapolis, IN Indiana State Fair Wednesday, August 20 Petoskey, MI Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair Saturday, August 30 Independence, MO SantaCaliGon Days Festival Saturday, October 25 Nashua, NH Nashua Center for the Arts Sunday, October 26 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Photo Credit: Mark Maryanovich Photography

